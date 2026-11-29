The 2026-27 NBA season is already more than a month old, and the month of November is quickly coming to a close.

Sunday features 20 of the league’s 30 teams for a 10-game slate with just two days remaining in the month.

The NBA has a couple of afternoon matchups, including an Eastern Conference clash between the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers before the Los Angeles Lakers go on the road to play the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies. Plus, the Boston Celtics are hoping to snap out of a funk in a road matchup with the Western Conference leading San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama.

There’s a ton to look forward to on Sunday, including a few bets that I have after a 3-1 showing on Friday night pushed this season’s record over .500 and has us right in the mix to be profitable in the 2026-27 season.

Dew’s Review: Saturday highlighted one of the glaring problems for an Eastern Conference team, as the Charlotte Hornets gave Brandon Miller a massive extension this offseason, yet he’s been awful in the 2026-27 season. Miller was 1-for-14 from the field in a loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, finishing with more fouls (five) than points (four). He’s shooting just 35.8 percent from the field and 28.9 percent from 3, showing that he’s far from a No. 1 option on a playoff team. The Hornets’ trade of LaMelo Ball looks more and more confusing each day with even their best players taking massive steps back this season.

Peter’s Point: Can the Cleveland Cavaliers get a statement win at home? Cleveland is off to a terrible start (9-10) this season, and it’s set as a small underdog at home against a Miami Heat team that upset the New York Knicks on Friday. The Cavs have gone all-in on this James Harden-Donovan Mitchell backcourt, and a step back in the 2026-27 season would be extremely concerning since this team has very little optionality in terms of tradable assets. A loss to Miami would only further concerns that this Cavs team can’t compete with the top contenders in the East.

Sunday’s lineup has a ton of games worth considering in the betting market, but I’ve narrowed things down to just three plays on Nov. 29.

Here’s a breakdown of each of those bets – and the latest odds – for an interesting Sunday in the Association.

Peter Dewey NBA Betting Record

2026-27 season record: 51-48 (-3.65 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1672-1576-27 (+26.52 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

San Antonio Spurs + Portland Trail Blazers Moneyline Parlay (-119)

Darryn Peterson UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+146)

Golden State Warriors Team Total UNDER 109.5 (-112)

San Antonio Spurs + Portland Trail Blazers Moneyline Parlay (-119)

San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio is back in the top spot in the Western Conference, knocking off the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night in an NBA Cup clash.

Now, the Spurs are favored at home against a reeling Boston Celtics team that has scored 105 or fewer points in five of its last six games. The C’s are just 12-7 after a fast start to the campaign, falling to 12th in the league in offensive rating.

Boston is still fourth in net rating (San Antonio is first), but it has beat up on bad teams, going 9-2 against teams under .500 and just 3-5 against teams over .500.

The Spurs have just four losses all season long and have been impressive at home (8-3) in 11 games. With Dylan Harper back in action and San Antonio set as less than a two-possession favorite, I think this a pretty favorable spot for the Spurs.

Boston lost by 16 points in its lone game as a road underdog this season (against Houston), and Jayson Tatum has been in a major slump in the fourth quarter of games. I don’t trust the C’s to rise to the Spurs level – especially on the road – on Sunday.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers have faced a tough schedule to open the season, playing 15 of their 19 games against teams that are over .500. They are an impressive 9-6 in those games and 13-6 overall, putting them firmly in the mix for a top-six seed in the Western Conference.

Portland won’t have star guard Damian Lillard on Sunday, but Ja Morant (questionable) could make his return against the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans is off to a rough start once again, going 3-10 against teams .500 or better and 6-14 overall. The Pelicans are just 24th in the league in net rating, 26th in defensive rating and 23rd in offensive rating.

Meanwhile, the Blazers have the sixth-best net rating in the NBA and are 13-6 against the spread this season. I don’t see the Pelicans keeping up in this game, especially since they’ve been so bad on the defensive end.

The Pels have covered in 10 of their 20 games, but we just need Portland to get a win to cash this parlay.

Darryn Peterson UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+146)

Utah Jazz rookie Darryn Peterson is in a bit of a slump from beyond the arc, shooting 2-for-25 from deep over his last five games, including an 0-for-7 showing against the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns opened the season as one of the worst 3-point defenses in the league, but they’ve turned that around in a big way. Overall, Phoenix is 16th in opponent 3s made per game and 17th in opponent 3-point percentage, and it is sixth and seventh in those categories over its last 10 games.

So, this is far from an easy matchup for Peterson to get back on track.

The former Kansas star is shooting just 30.3 percent from deep this season and already has nine games (out of 20) with fewer than two made 3-pointers. At +146, he’s a pretty intriguing bet during this shooting slump.

Golden State Warriors Team Total UNDER 109.5 (-112)

The Golden State Warriors are favored on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers, but I’m not touching their offense with Steph Curry still sidelined.

Golden State has scored less than 100 points in six of the last seven games without Steph, falling to 3-6 without him in the 2026-27 season. Both the Warriors and Clippers rank in the bottom half of the league in pace, so I’m looking at Golden State’s team total UNDER as my favorite bet in this matchup.

The Warriors are averaging just 103.1 points per game when Curry sits, failing to clear this line in six of their games. While the Clippers are a bottom-10 defense this season, they have six games since Nov. 13 where they’ve allowed 116 or fewer points, including against the Houston Rockets’ elite offense.

So, I think they can keep a short-handed Warriors team in check that has struggled to come anywhere near 100 points ever since Steph went down with his abdominal injury.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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