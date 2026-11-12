College Football ATS Picks for Every Top 25 Game in Week 11 (Bet Northwestern to Cover vs. Ohio State)

Week 11 of the college football season is here, and we have a loaded slate of games to watch and bet on. In this article, I'm going to give you my spread pick for every game scheduled for this weekend that involves a team currently ranked in the top 25 of the latest AP Poll.

College Football Week 11 Spread Picks

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Illinois vs. No. 4 UCLA Spread Pick

Pick: UCLA -10 (-108)

No. 14 Houston vs. Colorado Spread Pick

Pick: Houston -9.5 (-110)

No. 11 Wake Forest vs. No. 25 SMU Spread Pick

Pick: SMU -1 (-108)

Duke vs. No. 5 Miami Spread Pick

Pick: Duke +13.5 (-110)

Northwestern vs. No. 21 Ohio State Spread Pick

Both teams are on a two-game win streak, but when a team with National Championship expectations falters as much as Ohio State has, vibes in the locker room can turn sour in a hurry, and I think last week's game against Oregon was a sign of that taking place.

Let's also give Northwestern some credit. The Wildcats have posted some very solid numbers this season, including ranking 20th in net adjusted EPA per play and 36th in net success rate.

I'm starting to lose faith in Ohio State's ability to be dominant against strong opponents. I'll take the points with the Wildcats.

Pick: Northwestern +12.5 (-108)

No. 5 Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Spread Pick

Pick: Alabama -17 (-110)

Pick: No. 9 Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Spread Pick

I can't envision Texas A&M being able to move the ball enough offensively to be able to hang in this game. Their offense is 84th in adjusted EPA per play and 63rd in offensive success rate. Now they have to go up against one of the best defenses in the nation. Tennessee is 12th in opponent-adjusted EPA per play and 55th in defensive success rate.

Tennessee will be able to ride its running game and its defense to get past an underperforming Aggies squad. I'll back the Vols as slight road favorites.

Pick: Tennessee -2.5 (-115)

Missouri vs. No. 1 Georgia Spread Pick

Georgia is the rightful favorite, but I think the spread has gone too far towards the Bulldogs. The Tigers may be coming off a bad loss, but their overall numbers for this season still hold up. They enter the week ranking 18th in net adjusted EPA per play, compared to Georgia, which comes in at eighth in that metric.

The Missouri defense has been one of the better units in the country, including ranking 19th in opponent EPA per rush. If the Tigers can slow down the Georgia offense, they'll be in a good spot to cover this big number.

Pick: Missouri +15.5 (-108)

No. 15 USC vs. No. 6 Indiana Spread Pick

I'm not a believer in this Indiana team, and the Hoosiers have proven over the past few weeks that they aren't the same team that won the National Championship a year ago. Jayden Maiava is the best player in this game, and that's enough for me to want to back the Trojans as underdogs. As a whole, USC ranks seventh in adjusted EPA per play and third in offensive success rate, including ranking second in dropback success rate.

That's going to go well for USC with the Indiana secondary being one of its weakest units, ranking 28th in opponent EPA per pass.

Give me the points with the Trojans.

Pick: USC +10 (-110)

Baylor vs. No. 12 BYU Spread Pick

It's time for BYU to bounce back with an impressive win. The Cougars should be able to move the ball offensively against this Baylor defense, and as long as Bachmeier doesn't throw interception after interception, they should be able to build up enough of a lead to get the Cougars the win.

Meanwhile, Baylor's rushing offense is horrific. They're one of the worst rushing attacks in the country, ranking 125th in EPA per rush, and they rank 114th in overall offensive success rate. They can find ways to beat inferior opponents, but it's not going to work against BYU.

I'll lay the points with the Cougars.

Pick: BYU -7.5 (-105)

Boston College vs. No. 11 Notre Dame Spread Pick

There is no doubt that Notre Dame is the superior team, but I think this point spread has gotten out of hand. Boston College is far from a good team, but the Eagles rank inside the top 80 in most metrics. Their biggest strength is their ability to run the ball, ranking 37th in EPA per rush and ninth in rush success rate. Running for first downs and draining the clock is going to be a great way to keep this game close.

The Eagles also have a strong secondary, ranking 37th in the nation in opponent EPA per pass. If they can keep Carr and the Notre Dame passing offense in check, they'll have no problem covering this spread.

Give me the points with Boston College.

Pick: Boston College +29 (-110)

Michigan vs. No. 18 Oregon Spread Pick

Pick: Oregon -11 (-110)

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Spread Pick

Pick: Ole Miss +1 (-112)

Oregon State vs. No. 17 Boise State Spread Pick

I don't think Boise State is as good as its record and certainly not good enough to justify this point spread against an underrated Oregon State team. The Broncos rank 39th in the country in adjusted EPA per play, while Oregon State comes in at 58th in that metric. The Beavers have a better net yards per play this season at +1.03 compared to Boise State at +0.34.

To beat the Beavers by margin, you have to be able to stop the pass, and that's the Broncos' biggest weakness. They rank 97th in opponent EPA per pass entering this week.

If the Beavers have success through the air, they'll cover this spread.

Pick: Oregon State +13.5 (-108)

Florida vs. No. 13 Kentucky Spread Pick

Pick: Kentucky -3.5 (-108)

No. 2 Utah vs. No. 22 Arizona Spread Pick

Pick: Utah -3 (-105)

No. 8 Texas vs. No. 24 LSU Spread Pick

Pick: LSU -4 (-110)

Purdue vs. No. 16 Iowa Spread Pick

Pick: Iowa -17 (-110)

No. 20 South Carolina vs. Arkansas Spread Pick

Pick: South Carolina -7.5 (-108)

No. 10 Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Prediction

Pick: Oklahoma State -3.5 (-108)

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