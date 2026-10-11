College Football National Championship Odds: Upsets Alter CFB Playoff Picture; Texas, Oregon, LSU Fall)

Down goes No. 1!

The Texas Longhorns and Arch Manning were one of many top-25 teams that lost in Week 6 of the 2026 season, but the Longhorns’ loss may have hurt the most when it comes to the National Championship odds.

Texas fell from +650 to +900 to win the national title after losing to an unranked Oklahoma Sooners squad in the Red River Rivalry. The Longhorns have a tough stretch ahead with games against Florida, Ole Miss, LSU, Missouri and Mississippi State (all ranked entering Week 6) in the next five weeks.

However, the Longhorns aren’t the only team that was upset in Week 6.

LSU dropped an overtime game against Kentucky. Oregon was upset at home by a surging UCLA squad. Florida lost at home against LaNorris Sellers and South Carolina. And, North Carolina and Bill Belichick took down No. 25 Pitt.

All of those upsets have altered the middle of the pack in the latest odds to win the College Football Playoff, though Ohio State (+370) and Notre Dame (+470) remain at the top of the list.

The Georgia Bulldogs have also jumped up to +490 (third in the odds) after a massive road win over Alabama. There’s a chance Georgia will be able to run the table in the SEC, and it should be the No. 1 team in the country when the AP Poll is released later on Sunday.

LSU fell down to +2700 to win the National Championship while the Ducks (now with two losses) are +6500 and are viewed as a bit of a long shot to make the playoffs. Back-to-back losses have knocked Florida down to +8000, where it is tied with a suddenly exciting UCLA squad.

These odds are going to change more as conference play continues, but the top teams are becoming clearer and clearer after Saturday’s upsets.

College Football National Championship Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Ohio State: +370

Notre Dame: +470

Georgia: +490

Miami (FL): +750

Texas: +900

Alabama: +950

Indiana: +1000

LSU: +2700

Ole Miss: +2700

Oklahoma: +4500

Utah: +5000

Tennessee: +6000

Texas Tech: +6000

Oregon: +6500

Missouri: +8000

Florida: +8000

UCLA: +8000

BYU: +8000

No other team is shorter than +10000 to win the College Football Playoff.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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