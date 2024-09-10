College Football Straight Up Picks for Every Top 25 Team in Week 3
Non-conference play is almost always, and there are plenty of big favorites on the board.
While Notre Dame fell as a four touchdown chalk against Northern Illinois, we may not see another titanic upset like that again in Week 3. However, there are plenty of big favorites on the card this week as teams wrap up non-conference play before league games begin in full next week.
Surprisingly, the only ranked on ranked matchup on the board is Missouri against Boston College. BC stunned Florida State in Week 1 as double digit underdogs, and will look to do it again against an SEC foe in Missouri. However, the Tigers are a cut above the overrated Semnioles, making for a tricky test.
Here's how I'm picking each ranked matchup straight up in Week 3.
Season Record: 21-7
Arizona vs. Kansas State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Kansas State (-280)
Alabama vs. Wisconsin Prediction and Pick
Pick: Alabama (-720)
Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa Prediction and Pick
Pick: Oklahoma State (-1300)
LSU vs. South Carolina Prediction and Pick
Pick: LSU (-265)
Arkansas State vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick
Pick: Michigan (-3500)
Boston College vs. Missouri Prediction and Pick
Pick: Missouri (-850)
Boston College is getting a big boost in power ratings after beating Florida State as two touchdown underdogs, priced similarly against a Missouri team that has College Football Playoff aspirations.
I think BC pounced on a vulnerable FSU team that is far worse than numbers suggest, and this is a different caliber of team in Missouri, one with a competent passing game. BC’s secondary was a weak point all season, and the fact that the Tigers can mix it up and use the likes of Luther Burden and also a two-headed ground game attack of Marcus Carroll and Nate Noel, Mizzou should cruise to a victory.
Oregon vs. Oregon State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Oregon (-850)
Oregon has been shaky to start the season, but an upset isn’t coming in this edition of the Civil War, as I shared in our betting preview.
While the Ducks have some concerning trends as we look towards the team competing for a National Championship, the group is still humming on offense. The unit is 35th in EPA/Pass but has been on the wrong side of some turnovers that have kept the scoring down. It’s worth noting that the team has allowed seven sacks already, bottom 20 in the country!
Can Oregon State get pressure? I’m not sold as this is set to be a good landing spot for the Oregon offense to tie together some impressive drives. The revamped Beavers defense only has three sacks through two games despite playing FCS Idaho State and San Diego State.
The Ducks defense should also have a decisive edge on McCoy and the Beavers offense, which hasn’t been tested to date. While Jeanty was able to pop for more than 200 yards on the ground in the Boise State game, the team’s been able to get pressure in the backfield and shut down the opposing passing game, as noted above.
I believe Oregon can get ahead early behind its efficient offense while leaning on a sturdy pass rush to put an inexperienced Beavers offense behind schedule.
Ball State vs. Miami (Florida) Prediction and Pick
Pick: Miami (Florida) (N/A)
Tulane vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Pick
Pick: Tulane (+420)
There are some concerning signs for Oklahoma heading into SEC play, but first the team must face a frisky Tulane team that I absolutely think is live on Saturday to win in Norman.
Oklahoma’s offense has looked far from the expectation this season. The team averaged about four yards per play against Houston and posted a negative EPA/Dropback in its first two games.
The Sooners offense will need to pick it up, but it will be tough sledding against a Tulane defense that has proven to be an elite outfit under new head coach Jon Summral, out-gaining Kansas State in a tight loss last week.
The Green Wave racked up five tackles for loss against the Wildcats, and I’m cautiously optimistic that the team can get pressure against an OU offensive line that has allowed 11 TFL’s in two games already this season against worse defenses.
While Mensah will need to prove he can make sound decisions on the road against a talented OU team, I’m confident that the team can keep this within two scores. The drop-off for Tulane is not very big, if it exists, under a new coaching staff, while OU may be going through some growing pains this season as it prepares for life in the SEC.
Notre Dame vs. Purdue Prediction and Pick
Pick: Notre Dame (-385)
While Notre Dame was on the losing side of the biggest upset of the entire season, losing at home to Northern Illinois as 28-point favorites, the Fighting Irish should be able to navigate Purdue on Saturday on the road.
This is a significant downgrade for the Irish, who will have a limited Riley Leonard on Saturday after he suffered an apparent shoulder injury during the loss.
However, this is about Notre Dame’s sturdy defense that should be able to contain the pass-happy Purdue offense.
Last season, Purdue failed to score more than 20 points just once in eight games against teams that ranked inside the top 50 in yards per play allowed. Overall, the team averaged 17.6 points per game.
Notre Dame can navigate this Purdue team en route to a win.
Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest Prediction and Pick
Pick: Ole Miss (-2300)
UTSA vs. Texas Prediction and Pick
Pick: Texas (N/A)
Georgia vs. Kentucky Prediction and Pick
Pick: Georgia (-4500)
Northern Iowa vs. Nebraska Prediction and Pick
Pick: Nebraska (N/A)
Kent State vs. Tennessee Prediction and Pick
Pick: Tennessee (N/A)
