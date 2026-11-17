College Football Straight Up Picks for Every Game in Week 12 (Bet Tennessee to Beat LSU)
In this story:
It's time for the penultimate week of the college football regular season. The top teams in the country will be vying for the 12 spots in the College Football Playoff, which will lead to some fun matchups on Saturday.
As I do each week, I'm going to give you my pick to win every game this week that features a team currently ranked in the top 25 of the latest AP Poll. We don't care about spreads in this article; all we care about is which team wins.
College Football Week 11 Picks
No. 14 Oregon vs. Michigan State Prediction
I'm going to keep riding with this Oregon hot streak. The Ducks' offense has been far better the past three weeks since Raiola has hit his stride, and now they get to face a Michigan State defense that's 93rd in opponent EPA per pass and 60th in opponent pass success rate. If Raiola can torch Ohio State and Michigan, he's going to have a field day against the Spartans.
I'm also not so sure about Michigan State being able to move the ball offensively. The Spartans are just 121st in EPA per play and 89th in offensive success rate, while the Oregon defense is one of the best in the country, ranking third in opponent-adjusted EPA per play.
Pick: Oregon -760
No. 16 Ohio State vs. Nebraska Prediction
Pick: Nebraska +130
No. 10 Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech Prediction
Pick: Wake Forest -1450
Vanderbilt vs. No. 23 Florida Prediction
Pick: Florida -580
Memphis vs. No. 24 Navy Prediction
Pick: Memphis -162
No. 12 BYU vs. Kansas Prediction
Pick: BYU -215
Western Kentucky vs. No. 22 Liberty Prediction
Pick: Liberty -820
No. 20 Houston vs. West Virginia Prediction
Pick: Houston -330
No. 13 Iowa vs. Illinois Prediction
Pick: Iowa -310
No. 4 UCLA vs. Michigan Prediction
Pick: UCLA -178
No. 6 Indiana vs. Washington Prediction
I still don't believe in this Indiana team. They're solid on both sides of the ball, but they aren't elite anywhere, leaving them susceptible if they face a team that brings their best stuff. They're now on the road against a Washington team that is extremely strong defensively, ranking 28th in defensive success rate and 26th in opponent EPA per play.
The Indiana secondary is also susceptible at times, ranking 31st in opponent EPA per pass and 30th in opponent pass success rate. That means that Demond Williams could be in for a big game.
Pick: Washington +255
Arkansas vs. No. 8 Texas Prediction
Pick: Texas -1800
LSU vs. No. 9 Tennessee Prediction
I'm going to take Tennessee in a coin-flip spot on its home field. The Volunteers will run into trouble against an elite run-stopping defense, as they've shown they struggle to move the ball through the air. Luckily for them, the LSU defense is 57th in opponent EPA per rush and 41st in opponent rush success rate.
Meanwhile, the Tennessee defense is elite, ranking fifth in opponent EPA per play. They should have no problem stopping an LSU offense that hasn't been able to score more than 21 points in each of its last two games.
I'll bet on Tennessee to win at home.
Pick: Tennessee -108
No. 11 Texas Tech vs. Baylor Prediction
Pick: Texas Tech -170
Maryland vs. No 18 USC Prediction
Pick: USC -1050
Virginia Tech vs. No. 5 Miami Prediction
Pick: Miami -1450
No. 19 Arizona vs. Kansas State Prediction
Pick: Arizona -285
Pittsburgh vs. No. 21 Louisville Prediction
Pick: Louisville -600
No. 17 Kentucky vs. Missouri Prediction
I'm convinced this Kentucky team isn't as good as its record. The Wildcats are just 25th in adjusted net EPA per play, 45th in net success rate, and 63rd in net yards per play. By comparison, Missouri ranks 17th, 79th, and 44th in those three metrics.
As I wrote above, if Kentucky can't stop the Missouri passing attack, the Wildcats are going to be in trouble. Unfortunately for them, they rank just 97th in the country in opponent pass success rate, which is going to open the door for Cayden Lee and the rest of the Missouri wide receiver room.
If the Tigers can move the ball through the air, they're going to be well on their way to winning and covering against their SEC opponent.
Pick: Missouri -205
SMU vs. No. 3 Notre Dame Prediction
The key to beating SMU is stopping the pass, which will work right into Notre Dame's strength in this game. The Fighting Irish have one of the best secondaries in college football, ranking 10th in opponent EPA per pass and 16th in opponent pass success rate. If SMU can't find a way to beat them through the air, it's going to be a long night for the Mustangs.
Keep an eye on the Notre Dame rushing attack, which should have a field day against an SMU run defense that's 119th in the country in EPA. Notre Dame being able to play defense and run the ball effectively is a recipe for another dominant win for the Fighting Irish.
Pick: Notre Dame -1400
No. 1 Georgia vs. South Carolina Prediction
Pick: Georgia -800
No. 2 Utah vs. TCU Prediction
Pick: Utah -265
No. 15 Boise State vs. San Diego State Prediction
Pick: Boise State -880
Follow Iain on X and Instagram
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you will get $50 in bonus bets for seven straight days when you place a daily $5 wager. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive $350 welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets