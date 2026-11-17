It's time for the penultimate week of the college football regular season. The top teams in the country will be vying for the 12 spots in the College Football Playoff, which will lead to some fun matchups on Saturday.

As I do each week, I'm going to give you my pick to win every game this week that features a team currently ranked in the top 25 of the latest AP Poll. We don't care about spreads in this article; all we care about is which team wins.

College Football Week 11 Picks

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

No. 14 Oregon vs. Michigan State Prediction

I'm going to keep riding with this Oregon hot streak. The Ducks' offense has been far better the past three weeks since Raiola has hit his stride, and now they get to face a Michigan State defense that's 93rd in opponent EPA per pass and 60th in opponent pass success rate. If Raiola can torch Ohio State and Michigan, he's going to have a field day against the Spartans.

I'm also not so sure about Michigan State being able to move the ball offensively. The Spartans are just 121st in EPA per play and 89th in offensive success rate, while the Oregon defense is one of the best in the country, ranking third in opponent-adjusted EPA per play.

Pick: Oregon -760

No. 16 Ohio State vs. Nebraska Prediction

Pick: Nebraska +130

No. 10 Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech Prediction

Pick: Wake Forest -1450

Vanderbilt vs. No. 23 Florida Prediction

Pick: Florida -580

Memphis vs. No. 24 Navy Prediction

Pick: Memphis -162

No. 12 BYU vs. Kansas Prediction

Pick: BYU -215

Western Kentucky vs. No. 22 Liberty Prediction

Pick: Liberty -820

No. 20 Houston vs. West Virginia Prediction

Pick: Houston -330

No. 13 Iowa vs. Illinois Prediction

Pick: Iowa -310

No. 4 UCLA vs. Michigan Prediction

Pick: UCLA -178

No. 6 Indiana vs. Washington Prediction

I still don't believe in this Indiana team. They're solid on both sides of the ball, but they aren't elite anywhere, leaving them susceptible if they face a team that brings their best stuff. They're now on the road against a Washington team that is extremely strong defensively, ranking 28th in defensive success rate and 26th in opponent EPA per play.

The Indiana secondary is also susceptible at times, ranking 31st in opponent EPA per pass and 30th in opponent pass success rate. That means that Demond Williams could be in for a big game.

Pick: Washington +255

Arkansas vs. No. 8 Texas Prediction

Pick: Texas -1800

LSU vs. No. 9 Tennessee Prediction

I'm going to take Tennessee in a coin-flip spot on its home field. The Volunteers will run into trouble against an elite run-stopping defense, as they've shown they struggle to move the ball through the air. Luckily for them, the LSU defense is 57th in opponent EPA per rush and 41st in opponent rush success rate.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee defense is elite, ranking fifth in opponent EPA per play. They should have no problem stopping an LSU offense that hasn't been able to score more than 21 points in each of its last two games.

I'll bet on Tennessee to win at home.

Pick: Tennessee -108

No. 11 Texas Tech vs. Baylor Prediction

Pick: Texas Tech -170

Maryland vs. No 18 USC Prediction

Pick: USC -1050

Virginia Tech vs. No. 5 Miami Prediction

Pick: Miami -1450

No. 19 Arizona vs. Kansas State Prediction

Pick: Arizona -285

Pittsburgh vs. No. 21 Louisville Prediction

Pick: Louisville -600

No. 17 Kentucky vs. Missouri Prediction

I'm convinced this Kentucky team isn't as good as its record. The Wildcats are just 25th in adjusted net EPA per play, 45th in net success rate, and 63rd in net yards per play. By comparison, Missouri ranks 17th, 79th, and 44th in those three metrics.

As I wrote above, if Kentucky can't stop the Missouri passing attack, the Wildcats are going to be in trouble. Unfortunately for them, they rank just 97th in the country in opponent pass success rate, which is going to open the door for Cayden Lee and the rest of the Missouri wide receiver room.

If the Tigers can move the ball through the air, they're going to be well on their way to winning and covering against their SEC opponent.

Pick: Missouri -205

SMU vs. No. 3 Notre Dame Prediction

The key to beating SMU is stopping the pass, which will work right into Notre Dame's strength in this game. The Fighting Irish have one of the best secondaries in college football, ranking 10th in opponent EPA per pass and 16th in opponent pass success rate. If SMU can't find a way to beat them through the air, it's going to be a long night for the Mustangs.

Keep an eye on the Notre Dame rushing attack, which should have a field day against an SMU run defense that's 119th in the country in EPA. Notre Dame being able to play defense and run the ball effectively is a recipe for another dominant win for the Fighting Irish.

Pick: Notre Dame -1400

No. 1 Georgia vs. South Carolina Prediction

Pick: Georgia -800

No. 2 Utah vs. TCU Prediction

Pick: Utah -265

No. 15 Boise State vs. San Diego State Prediction

Pick: Boise State -880

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer , you will get $50 in bonus bets for seven straight days when you place a daily $5 wager. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive $350 welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.