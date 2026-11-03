College Football Straight Up Picks for Every Top 25 Game in Week 10 (Bet Utah to Beat BYU in Pivotal Big 12 Game)
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Week 10 of the college football season might be the best slate of the entire weekend. Not only do we have games that we knew were going to be good before the season began, like Miami vs. Notre Dame, but we also have games that now mean a ton in terms of the upcoming conference championship games and the College Football Playoff, like BYU vs. Utah.
As I do each week, I'm going to give you my pick to win every game that involves a team that's currently ranked in the top 25 of the latest AP Poll. We don't care about point spreads here; all we care about is picking winners.
College Football Week 10 Picks
No. 22 New Mexico vs. Nevada Prediction
Pick: New Mexico -410
TCU vs. No. 24 Arizona Prediction
The Wildcats have a glaring weakness, and it's their inability to stop the run, ranking 96th in opponent EPA per rush. Unfortunately for TCU, the Horned Frogs have the worst rushing attack in the country, ranking 135th in both EPA per rush and rush success rate. Without the ability to run the ball and take advantage of Arizona's weakness, TCU will lose this game.
Pick: Arizona -320
No. 7 BYU vs. No. 3 Utah Prediction
I've been high on Utah all season, and it's time for me to back them in their biggest game to date. Overall, the Utes have the more impressive metrics, ranking 10th in adjusted net EPA per play and fifth in net success rate. By comparison, BYU ranks 21st and 30th in those two stats. BYU's hot start to the season has continued to make them overrated in the betting market.
Pick: Utah -194
No. 5 UCLA vs. Minnesota Prediction
Pick: UCLA -215
No. 10 Texas vs. No. 19 Missouri Prediction
I think it continues to be a good time to buy low on Texas. The Longhorns still need to improve offensively, but they have one of the best defenses in the country, and they now enter this week ranked fourth in the nation in adjusted net EPA per play.
Missouri's lack of an efficient running game will cost them this game. I'll back the Longhorns as road favorites.
Pick: Texas -142
Texas A&M vs. No. 23 South Carolina Prediction
Pick: South Carolina -265
No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 15 LSU Prediction
This LSU team continues to impress. They now enter Week 10 ranking first in the entire country in net adjusted EPA per play, seventh in net yards per play, and seventh in net success rate. That's a step above Alabama, which ranks fifth, 15th, and ninth in those three metrics.
The one weakness that LSU has is stopping the run, ranking just 54th in opponent EPA per rush, but unfortunately for the Crimson Tide, they haven't run the ball efficiently this season, ranking just 50th in EPA per rush. Without the ability to take advantage of LSU's biggest weakness, this is going to be a tough road game for Alabama.
Pick: LSU -210
Oregon vs. No. 11 Ohio State Prediction
Pick: Ohio State -285
Merrimack vs. No. 14 Wake Forest Prediction
Pick: Wake Forest N/A
Cincinnati vs. No. 17 Houston Prediction
Pick: Houston -400
No. 20 Boise State vs. Colorado State
Pick: Boise State -950
No. 8 Kentucky vs. No. 16 Tennessee Prediction
Tennessee's lack of a passing game is going to haunt them sooner rather than later. They're 121st in EPA per pass and 118th in pass success rate, which means if they can't run the ball against whatever defense they're facing, they have no other weapon to turn to.
Meanwhile, Kentucky is a top-20 rushing attack in the nation, which is going to be a huge advantage against a Tennessee defense that's 50th in opponent rush EPA. The Wildcats are a great underdog bet in this spot.
Pick: Kentucky +198
No. 1 Miami vs. No. 4 Notre Dame Prediction
Pick: Notre Dame -215
No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 12 Ole Miss Prediction
Pick: Georgia -172
No. 21 Iowa vs. Northwestern Prediction
Pick: Northwestern -134
Oklahoma vs. No. 25 Florida Prediction
Pick: Florida -215
West Virginia vs. No. 13 Texas Tech Prediction
Pick: Texas Tech -800
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets