College Football Straight Up Picks for Every Top 25 Game in Week 11 (Bet LSU to Beat Texas)

We're officially in the final few weeks of the 2026 college football season, which means the race for both the conference championship games and the college football playoff is starting to tighten. Additionally, with recent news that the College Football Playoff is expanding to 24 teams and the power conference championship games being left in the past, this year's game has some extra meaning to it.

As I do each week, I'm going to give you my pick to win every game set for Week 11 that includes a team currently ranked in the top 25 of the latest AP Poll.

College Football Week 10 Picks

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Illinois vs. No. 4 UCLA Prediction

Pick: UCLA -375

No. 14 Houston vs. Colorado Prediction

Pick: Houston -375

No. 11 Wake Forest vs. No. 25 SMU Prediction

Pick: SMU -108

Duke vs. No. 5 Miami Prediction

Duke is extremely underrated heading into this game. The Blue Devils are 12th in net EPA per play and 17th in net yards per play. Miami is a rightful favorite, but if you're looking for a big underdog, I wouldn't be surprised if the Blue Devils hand Miami a second straight loss.

Pick: Duke +400

Northwestern vs. No. 21 Ohio State

Ohio State is imploding, and I want nothing to do with them at this point. Northwestern has posted some impressive metrics this season, including ranking 22nd in EPA per play. The Wildcats are live to pull off another Big Ten upset.

Pick: Northwestern +375

No. 5 Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Prediction

Pick: Alabama -750

Pick: No. 9 Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Prediction

I can't envision Texas A&M being able to move the ball enough offensively to be able to hang in this game. Their offense is 84th in adjusted EPA per play and 63rd in offensive success rate. Now they have to go up against one of the best defenses in the nation. Tennessee is 12th in opponent-adjusted EPA per play and 55th in defensive success rate.

Tennessee will be able to ride its running game and its defense to get past an underperforming Aggies squad. I'll back the Vols as slight road favorites.

Pick: Tennessee -140

Missouri vs. No. 1 Georgia Prediction

Pick: Georgia -700

No. 15 USC vs. No. 6 Indiana Prediction

Indiana has continued to find ways to squeak out wins against inferior opponents. The Hoosiers' luck is going to run out when they face the high-powered USC offense.

Pick: USC +230

Baylor vs. No. 12 BYU Prediction

It's time for BYU to get back on track with a win. They may have had some tough losses over the past few weeks, but they're still one of the better teams in the country, ranking 10th in college football in net yards per play.

Pick: BYU -275

Boston College vs. No. 11 Notre Dame Prediction

Pick: Notre Dame -5000

Michigan vs. No. 18 Oregon Prediction

Pick: Oregon -450

No. 19 Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Prediction

I can't trust the Oklahoma offense. The Sooners' defense is elite, but their offense is 109th in success rate and 105th in EPA per play. Their defense can overpower bad teams, but Ole Miss is too good not to take advantage of a one-dimensional team.

Pick: Ole Miss -110

Oregon State vs. No. 17 Boise State Prediction

Boise State is not nearly as good as its record indicates. The Broncos are in for a rude awakening sooner rather than later, and now that they have to face an Oregon State team that ranks inside the top 50 in a lot of metrics, this could be the week that Boise State falls short.

Pick: Oregon State +400

Florida vs. No. 13 Kentucky Prediction

Pick: Kentucky -175

No. 2 Utah vs. No. 22 Arizona Prediction

Utah should be a much bigger favorite in this game. I've been riding with the Utes all season as they continue to be undervalued in the betting market. They enter Week 11 ranking 13th in the country in net adjusted EPA per play and seventh in net success rate. By comparison, Arizona ranks 30th and 29th in those two metrics.

Arizona hasn't run the ball effectively this season, which means the Wildcats run into trouble when they face a defense that has a strong secondary, which feeds right into Utah's ideal scenario. Utah has the 14th-best pass defense according to success rate, which will lead to a long day for the Wildcats' offense.

Pick: Utah -140

No. 8 Texas vs. No. 24 LSU Prediction

Despite Texas looking much better the past couple of weeks, this is going to be its toughest matchup they've had in a while, so I think it's time to sell high on the Longhorns. Despite the improvement, the Longhorns still rank just 99th in EPA per play and 70th in success rate. Now they face a defense that's 10th in opponent EPA per play and 14th in defensive success rate.

LSU lost this past week, but the Tigers still enter this week ranked first in the country in net adjusted EPA per play and sixth in net success rate. Make no mistake about it: LSU is still one of the best teams in the country. I'll back the Tigers as favorites.

Pick: LSU -185

Purdue vs. No. 16 Iowa Prediction

Pick: Iowa -900

No. 20 South Carolina vs. Arkansas Prediction

Pick: South Carolina -295

No. 10 Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Prediction

Pick: Oklahoma State -165

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