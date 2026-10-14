College Football Upset Picks for Week 7 (Bet Missouri to Upset Ole Miss on Saturday)

We had a great Week 6 with our upset picks! We cashed in on both Oklahoma to beat Texas at +260 and UCLA to take down Oregon at +350.

We move on to Week 7, aiming for another week of profitable upset picks. I have my three plays locked in, including a bet against the Ducks for the second straight week.

Remember to find the best odds possible at the top college football betting sites.

College Football Week 7 Upset Picks

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Missouri +168 vs. Ole Miss

Kentucky +215 vs. Oklahoma

Nebraska +220 vs. Oregon

Missouri vs. Ole Miss Best Bet

It's time to give Missouri some respect. The Tigers are 14th in the nation in net adjusted EPA per play and 19th in net yards per play. By comparison, Ole Miss ranked 44th and 36th in those two metrics.

Missouri is a balanced team, sporting strong units on both sides of the ball. The aspect of the Rebels that will ultimately hold them back is their defense. Ole Miss has one of the worst defenses amongst the power conferences, ranking 91st in opponent success rate and 100th in opponent adjusted EPA per play.

Missouri already pulled off the upset against a different team with a good offense but bad defense when they took down the Gators two weeks ago, so I see no reason why they can't pull off the upset again this week.

Keep the points, give me Missouri to win this game outright.

Pick: Missouri +168

Kentucky vs. Oklahoma Best Bet

This is a great sell-high spot on Oklahoma after its win against Texas last week. Their defense carried them in that win, but I can't trust their offense to win any game moving forward. Their offense is 114th in EPA per play and 113th in offensive success rate. That ranks amongst the worst offenses in all of college football.

Kentucky's defense doesn't measure up to Oklahoma's, but they are far more balanced on both sides of the ball, and they enter this game ranking 20th in net adjusted EPA per play.

This is a great price on the Wildcats.

Pick: Kentucky +215

Nebraska vs. Oregon Best Bet

I don't know why Oregon keeps being treated in the betting market as if they're a good team. Their advanced metrics are ugly for a team that was looked at as a National Championship contender before the season began. The Ducks rank just 105th in the country in offensive success rate and 89th in adjusted EPA per play.

Their defense, while solid, isn't the unit it was last year, ranking 49th in opponent success rate.

Meanwhile, the Cornhuskers are for real. They almost upset the defending national champions last week, and they still rank 13th in the country in net adjusted EPA per play and sixth in net success rate.

It's time for Nebraska to get its signature win.

Pick: Nebraska +220

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