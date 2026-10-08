College Football Week 6 Best Bets (How to Bet on Georgia vs. Alabama)

Week 6 of the college football season is here, and there are some fascinating matchups ahead, including Texas vs. Oklahoma and a pivotal SEC showdown between Georgia and Alabama.

In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorite bets for today's action, including a bet on Alabama to win as slight home favorites against the Bulldogs. Let's dive into them.

College Football Week 6 Best Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Missouri -3.5 (-105) vs. Texas A&M

Oklahoma vs. Texas UNDER 39.5 (-110)

Alabama -1.5 (-112) vs. Georgia

Texas A&M vs. Missouri Best Bet

It's time to put some respect on the Missouri Tigers. Not only did they pull off a huge win against Florida last week, but this team is now 12th in the country in adjusted EPA per play and 33rd in net success rate. Now, they get to face a Texas A&M team that has not lived up to preseason expectations, ranking just 43rd in adjusted EPA per play and 109th in net yards per play at -1.10.

The Aggies have struggled to throw the ball this season, but have found some level of success on the ground. Unfortunately for them, that's exactly the strength of the Tigers' defense, ranking 30th in opponent EPA per rush.

I don't foresee this being a letdown spot for Missouri. I'll back the Tigers to win and cover the spread as home favorites.

Pick: Missouri -3.5 (-105)

Oklahoma vs. Texas Best Bet

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I see no choice but to bet the UNDER. These have been two of the best defenses in the country to begin the season. They are first and third in opponent-adjusted EPA per play, and first and 11th in opponent success rate.

Meanwhile, both teams rank outside the top 40 in virtually every single offensive metric, and Oklahoma is barely inside the top 100 in a lot of areas, including ranking just 91st in college football in adjusted EPA per play.

I don't trust either quarterback, and I have no faith in either offense to be able to put up points in this rivalry game. Give me the UNDER.

Pick: UNDER 39.5 (-110)

Georgia vs. Alabama Best Bet

If you believe in advanced metrics, then it's time to buy in on this Alabama team. The Crimson Tide are now second in the country in net adjusted EPA per play and first in net success rate, compared to Georgia, which ranks 31st and 11th in those two metrics. This could be the last week that we can find a betting edge on Alabama.

Pick: Alabama -1.5 (-112)

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