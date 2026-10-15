College Football Week 7 Best Bets (Bet on Auburn to Put Up a Fight vs. Georgia)

Week 7 of the college football season is here, and we have a plethora of fascinating and exciting games to watch and bet on this weekend.

If you're looking to lock in some bets on Saturday's slate, you're in the right place. In this article, I'm going to give you three of my favorite bets. Let's dive into them.

College Football Week 7 Best Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Ohio State -3.5 (-108) vs. Indiana

Auburn +20.5 (-105) vs. Georgia

Notre Dame -10.5 (-110) vs. BYU

Ohio State vs. Indiana Best Bet

I don't believe in this Indiana team. The Hoosiers barely squeaked by with wins against both Northwestern and Nebraska, which is bad news ahead of a game against a team as elite as Ohio State.

The Hoosiers' biggest weakness is their secondary, which is disastrous news against this Buckeyes team. Ohio State's offense is second in the country in EPA per pass, while the Hoosiers are 76th in opponent EPA per pass. If they can't slow down Jeremiah Smith, the Buckeyes are going to win and cover in this game, so that's the bet I'm going to place.

Pick: Ohio State -3.5 (-108)

Auburn vs. Georgia Best Bet

Georgia is the far better team and should win this game relatively comfortably, but I'm not ready to lay this many points on them against a competent Auburn team.

Georgia may be a national championship contender, but the Bulldogs aren't without some problems, especially on defense, where they rank 52nd in opponent-adjusted EPA per play and 20th in opponent success rate. That alone leaves the door open for the Tigers to remain relatively competitive in this game.

I'll take the points with the Tigers in what is a significant sell-high spot on Georgia.

Pick: Auburn +20.5 (-105)

Notre Dame vs. BYU Best Bet

According to some advanced metrics, Notre Dame is the best college football team in the country. The Fighting Irish lead the country in net adjusted EPA per play, well above the Cougars, who come in at 16th in that metric.

My concern for BYU would be its defense. The Cougars are just 29th in opponent success rate, and they have struggled significantly when it comes to stopping the run. That's bad news coming against a Notre Dame defense that's ninth in rush success rate and 15th in EPA per rush.

BYU's undefeated record both straight up and against the spread comes to an end on Saturday night.

Pick: Notre Dame -10.5 (-110)

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer , you will get $200 in bonus bets for five straight days when you place a daily $5 wager. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive $1,000 welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.