Is Colston Loveland Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bears vs. Seahawks in NFL Week 8)

Chicago Bears second-year tight end Colston Loveland missed some practice time this week with a neck injury, but he's officially off the injury report and expected to play on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks.

Colston Loveland (neck) not listed on injury report for Week 8. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 31, 2026

That's a great sign for a Bears team that is set as a three-point underdog on the road in the latest odds for this NFC showdown. Both the Bears (5-2) and the Seahawks (4-3) are in the wild card mix in the NFC right now, which makes the tiebreaker in this matchup extremely important.

Loveland played a big role down the stretch of his rookie season, and that has carried over into the last few weeks of the 2026 season. After a slow start (he did not catch a pass in Week 1), Love land has 13 grabs in his last two games and 26 overall in the 2026 season.

Caleb Williams' presence certainly boosts Loveland's ceiling in this offense, and the former first-round pick has 26 grabs on 42 targets for 244 yards and two scores this season. He's played 85.6 percent of the Bears' offensive snaps. so bettors should expect a big role for Loveland now that he's off the injury report.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for him in this Week 8 matchup.

Best Colston Loveland Prop Bet vs. Seahawks in NFL Week 8

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Colston Loveland Anytime TD (+220)

Caleb Williams is back, and so is the production for Loveland this season.

The former Michigan star has scored in back-to-back games for the Bears, catching 13 of his 19 targets during that stretch.

Loveland got off to a slow start in 2026, but there’s no doubt that Williams loves the young tight end in the red zone. Loveland has a tough matchup against a Seattle defense that has allowed just 241 yards and two scores to the position this season, but he’s been too involved over the last two weeks to pass up at north of 2/1.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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