Colts vs. Chargers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 7 (Bet on Indianapolis)
The Indianapolis Colts escaped with a 31-27 win over the Arizona Cardinals last week, but now face a much tougher test in a road matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chargers haven’t covered in three weeks, but they avoided losing three straight with a last-second field goal in Miami to move to 4-2.
The oddsmakers have the Chargers as small home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 7 matchup.
Colts vs. Chargers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Colts +1.5 (-108)
- Chargers -1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Colts: +110
- Chargers: -130
Total
- 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
There really hasn’t been any movement since the odds opened for this game. The Chargers are now -112 on the -1.5 spread after opening at -1.5 (-105).
Who will come out on top in LA?
Colts vs. Chargers Final Score Prediction
I broke down this game earlier this week in the Colts vs. Chargers betting preview:
Jonathan Taylor is having a season to remember in Indianapolis. The Colts running back leads the league with 603 yards through six games, nearly 70 yards clear of James Cook (537) behind him.
The Chargers’ rushing defense is slightly behind the middle of the pack, allowing the 12th-most yards per game (124.2) this season. They allowed Jacory Croskey-Merritt (111 yards) and De’Von Achane (128) to both cross the century mark in the last two weeks, and Cam Skattebo (79) and J.K. Dobbins (83) fared well before that.
The Colts are going to need Taylor to take advantage if they want to pick up the road win.
I’ll take the chalk pick of Taylor to find the end zone again in Week 7 against a leaky Chargers defense
Pick: Jonathan Taylor Anytime Touchdown (-175)
The Colts are going to have to lean on their running game against the Chargers in this one, but both teams are capable of putting up points, as shown by the high total of 48.5.
Indianapolis already lost in Los Angeles once this season, a 27-20 defeat to the Rams, but the Chargers are struggling. I’ll take the Colts in a slight upset in this one.
Final Score Prediction: Colts 27, Chargers 24
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
