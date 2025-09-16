Colts vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3
The surprise of the young season has been Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts, who have been shot out of a cannon to start the season and sit at 2-0 and in first place in the AFC South heading into Week 3.
The Colts will face their first divisional opponent of the season when they head to Tennessee to take on the Titans. Cam Ward's rookie season hasn't gotten off to a great start, but games against the Broncos and Rams certainly were far from easy first two opponents.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this AFC South showdown.
Colts vs. Titans Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Colts -3 (-120)
- Titans +3 (+100)
Moneyline
- Colts -166
- Titans +140
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-110)
- UNDER 43.5 (-110)
Colts vs. Titans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept 21
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Colts Record: 2-0
- Titans Record: 0-2
Colts vs. Titans Betting Trends
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Colts' last five games
- The Colts are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. Titans
- Colts are 1-4 ATS in their last five road games
- Colts are 5-1 ATS in their last six games vs. AFC South opponents
- Titans are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games
- The OVER is 6-3 in the Titans' last nine games
- Titans are 0-9 ATS in their last nine home games
- Titans are 2-10 ATS in their last 12 games vs. AFC South opponents
Colts vs. Titans Injury Reports
Colts Injury Report
- Chevarius Ward, CB - Questionable
- Laiatu Latu, DE - Questionable
- Tyler Goodson, RB - Questionable
- Jaylon Jones, CB - IR
- Jaylen Carlies, LB - IR-R
Titans Injury Report
- T'Vondre Sweat, DT - Questionable
- JC Latham, OT - Questionable
- Bryce Oliver, WR - Questionable
- Kevin Zeitler, G - Questionable
- Kevin Winston Jr., S - Questionable
Colts vs. Titans Key Players to Watch
- Daniel Jones, QB - Indianapolis Colts
The Colts caught plenty of flak for naming Daniel Jones their starting quarterback over Anthony Richardson, but he has delivered beyond expectations through the first two weeks. He has completed 71.4% of passes for 588 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He has also added 28 rushing yards and three touchdowns with his legs. Whether he can keep this up is yet to be seen, but if he can, the Colts will be a playoff contender.
Colts vs. Titans Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm backing the Colts as road favorites:
I rode the Titans to my detriment the entire 2024 season when they eventually finished with the worst against-the-spread record in NFL betting history. Now, I'm two weeks into riding with them again, convinced this team is better than the betting markets evaluate them. I have now been left with no choice and simply have to jump off the Titans bandwagon. Cam Ward needs time to develop, and the Titans' horrific offensive line isn't doing him any favors.
It might also be time to be convinced the Colts are a good football team. The Colts are second in the NFL in yards per play, averaging 6.5 yards per snap, and one of their first two games was against one of the best defenses in the league, the Denver Broncos. Shane Steichen has built an offense around Daniel Jones that seems to be working.
Sometimes you have to be willing to change your opinions about teams, and I'm doing exactly that here. Give me the Colts to win and cover.
Pick: Colts -3 (-120) via DraftKings
