Colts vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to stay undefeated when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon.

The Vikings enjoyed a bye last week after a 23-13 victory in New Orleans in Week 5.

On the other hand, the Colts have lost two straight games, including an upset loss to the Titans on Sunday. The Colts lost their first two games, won two in a row, and have now lost two straight.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 7.

Colts vs. Vikings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Colts +6 (-108)

Vikings -6 (-112)

Moneyline

Colts: +220

Vikings: -270

Total

41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Colts vs. Vikings How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Colts record: 2-4

Vikings record: 5-0

Colts vs. Vikings Betting Trends

The Colts are 3-3 against the spread this season.

The Vikings are 4-1 against the spread this season.

The OVER is 4-2 in the Colts' games this season.

The UNDER is 4-1 in the Vikings' games this season.

Colts vs. Vikings Injury Reports

Colts Injury Report

Alec Pierce – IR

Sauce Gardner – doubtful

Tyler Warren – questionable

Jaylon Carlies – questionable

Ashton Dulin – questionable

Rigoberto Sanchez – questionable

Anthony Gould – questionable

Vikings Injury Report

Jordan Mason – designated to return from IR

Christian Darrisaw – questionable

Charles Demmings – questionable

Jordan Addison – questionable

T.J. Hockenson – questionable

Colts vs. Vikings Key Player to Watch

Kyler Murray, Quarterback, Minnesota Vikings

Carson Wentz held it down under center for two weeks, but Kyler Murray returned with his two best games of the year so far. He completed 27 of 37 passes for 247 yards against the Dolphins, and then 24 of 30 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown in New Orleans.

The former Cardinals quarterback is hoping to revive his career in Minnesota, and he’s started off strong with his new team. We’ll see how he fares coming out of the bye week against the Colts.

Colts vs. Vikings Prediction and Pick

It’s an all-too-familiar start in Indianapolis, where the Colts are now 2-4 through six weeks. Meanwhile, the Vikings appear to be in a good position as they come off a bye against a downtrodden Colts squad.

Indianapolis has allowed a lot of points recently, but I don’t see that OVER trend continuing for the Colts. The Vikings have gone UNDER in four of their five games, holding the opposition to 16 points or fewer in each of their last four games.

Minnesota also hasn’t generated a ton of offense, topping out at 23 points in the last four games after a 39-22 win over the Packers to start the season.

Pick: UNDER 41.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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