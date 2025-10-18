Commanders vs. Cowboys Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 7 (Bet on Washington)
The Dallas Cowboys host the Washington Commanders in an NFC East clash on Sunday afternoon.
The Cowboys have yet to lose at home this season, beating the Giants 40-37 in overtime, and tying the Packers 40-40.
Washington has alternated wins and losses so far this season, and is coming off a heartbreaking 25-24 loss to the Bears.
The oddsmakers have the Commanders as slight road favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 7 matchup.
Commanders vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Commanders -2.5 (-108)
- Cowboys +2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Commanders: -135
- Cowboys: +114
Total
- 54.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
The spread has moved just a half point from -3 to -2.5 since the odds opened for this game, while the total is still at 54.5
Who will come out on top in this rivalry matchup?
Commanders vs. Cowboys Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
Whenever the Cowboys take on a team with a competent offense, they need to score almost every time they touch the ball. The Cowboys' defense is last in DVOA, last in opponent EPA per play, last in opponent success rate, and 30th in opponent yards per play (6.2). Now, they have to take on a Commanders offense that's inside the top 10 in virtually every metric.
The Commanders should have no problem putting up points at will, so the only question in this game is whether the Cowboys' offense can keep pace. If they can't, the Commanders will win and cover.
Pick: Commanders -2 (-109)
I have to agree here. The Cowboys have done absolutely nothing to impress me this season, allowing 77 points in their two home games. The Commanders have at least been able to keep it relatively close in their three losses, losing by nine, seven, and one.
Dallas let the Panthers score 30 points last week. The Panthers!
The Commanders will hand the Cowboys their first home loss of the season.
Final Score Prediction: Commanders 38, Cowboys 24
