Concerning Kawhi Leonard Injury Update Doesn't Drop Raptors' NBA Finals Odds for 2026-27 Season

The Toronto Raptors reportedly are going to be without star forward Kawhi Leonard for "a period of weeks" due to swelling in his left knee.

Leonard missed Toronto's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, and he underwent and MRI that didn't show any structural damage. That's a good sign for Leonard's long-term health, but will have to make due without him in the coming games.

Toronto's Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss a period of weeks due to swelling in his left knee, sources tell ESPN. MRI on Leonard's knee showed no structural damage, but sides will use the shorter term to ramp him back up after the stoppages during the offseason. pic.twitter.com/DBAgI3v38D — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 27, 2026

Despite Leonard's injury, the betting market remains extremely high on Toronto in the 2026-27 season. After a 2-1 start, the Raptors are all the way up to sixth in the odds to win the NBA Finals at +1400. They are behind only the Philadelphia 76ers (+900), Boston Celtics (+1000) and New York Knicks (+1000) when it comes to Eastern Conference teams.

Leonard had one of the best seasons of his career in the 2025-26 campaign with the Los Angeles Clippers, and the Raptors swapped Gradey Dick and Brandon Ingram for him in an offseason trade. The move was viewed as a massive upgrade for a Toronto team that was the No. 5 seed in the East last season.

Still, Leonard's injury history is the one cloud hanging over Toronto's championship hopes. He has not stayed healthy for multiple playoff rounds since winning the title with Toronto in the 2018-19 season, and it's not a great sign that his knee is already causing issues just a week into the new season.

Through two games, Leonard is averaging 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game for Toronto while shooting just 32.4 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from 3. With the two-time NBA Finals MVP sidelined, the Raptors will turn to Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to carry their offense.

Leonard's injury is worth monitoring for bettors that are considering investing in the Raptors' futures. Toronto has a high ceiling if the star forward is healthy, but there is a lot of downside if he's unable to shake this knee issue during the regular season.

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