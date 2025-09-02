Cowboys-Eagles Odds Shift Notably Toward Philly On Eve of Kickoff
The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles have been big betting favorites over the Dallas Cowboys since the NFL schedule was released months ago.
On the eve of the actual game, however, we got some notable odds movement Philly’s way.
The Eagles were set as 7.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook when the Week 1 betting lines were released and remained the same up until today. That line has now moved to Philly -8.5 at DK and most other books.
The moneyline has also moved. The Cowboys were +310 to start the week and are now +340 at FanDuel Sportsbook. The total has remained the same at 47.5
Likely, bookmakers are trying to level the spread betting market by enticing people to bet on the Cowboys with a higher number. If true, that indicates most of the bets are coming in on Philly to cover.
Cowboys vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Cowboys +8.5 (-120)
- Eagles -8.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Cowboys +340
- Eagles -430
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-110)
- UNDER 47.5 (-110)
What’s interesting is the line didn’t move after the Cowboys traded All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons. One would think after losing someone of his caliber, the Cowboys line would have moved then. Instead, it appears oddsmakers baked that potential into the original line, but are moving it now.
The Cowboys' odds to win the Super Bowl did drop considerably when Parsons was traded. They were +5500 on DK to win the Super Bowl before trading Parsons, but are now +7000. They were +6500 on DK in the immediate aftermath of the trade.
SI NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is staying away from the spread all together for his best bet of the game. He’s betting the UNDER 47.5 total, pointing out the Cowboys' offense could struggle even with the return of Dak Prescott, who is coming off one of his worst seasons as a pro before getting injured.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.