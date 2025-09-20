Cowboys vs. Bears Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 3
The Chicago Bears are still seeking their first win of the season, and based on the betting odds, they have a real chance when they take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.
In this article, I'm going to break down my top three player props for this NFC showdown. Let's dive into them.
Cowboys vs. Bears Best NFL Prop Bets
- Dak Prescott OVER 262.5 Passing Yards (-113) via DraftKings
- Rome Odunze OVER 4.5 Receptions (-130) via DraftKings
- Jake Ferguson Anytime Touchdown (+240) via FanDuel
Dak Prescott OVER 262.5 Passing Yards (-113)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I gave out Dak Prescott to go OVER his passing yards total as my No. 2-ranked player prop:
The Bears' defense has been atrocious, and their secondary is banged-up beyond belief. Through the first two weeks, they rank 30th in opponent dropback EPA, 31st in opponent dropback success rate, and last in opponent yards per pass attempt (9.8). Prescott, who's fresh off a 361-yard performance against the Giants, is going to have a field day against the Bears. He's averaging 258.0 passing yards per game in his career, so he should have no problem reaching just slightly more than that against a secondary as horrific as the Bears.
Rome Odunze OVER 4.5 Receptions (-130)
Rome Odunze has taken a clear step forward this year, and he's been the primary target for Caleb Williams, even over DJ Moore. He leads the team in targets (20), receptions (13), yards (165), and touchdowns (3). He has seen eight more targets than any other player on the team. That's enough for me to bet on him to go over his receptions total of 4.5.
Jake Ferguson Anytime Touchdown (+240)
Jake Ferguson has had the second-most targets on the Cowboys this season with 18. Dak Prescott loves to target his tight ends in the red zone, so it's not a matter of "if" Ferguson is going to find the end zone, but "when". At +240 odds, I'm going to bet on it happening this week.
