Cowboys vs. Eagles Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 1
The 2025 NFL season opens with two NFC East division rivals facing off on Thursday night in Week 1.
The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are set as 8.5-point favorites against the Dallas Cowboys, and they put together two huge scoring performances in their wins against Dallas last season.
So, should bettors expect touchdowns galore on Thursday? The total for this game is set at 47.5, which suggests at least a few players will find the end zone in this season opener.
I’m targeting a few players to hit paydirt, including Eagles running back Saquon Barkley in this Week 1 matchup.
Let’s dive into the picks – and their latest odds – for Cowboys vs. Eagles.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Cowboys vs. Eagles
- Saquon Barkley Anytime TD (-190)
- Jake Ferguson Anytime TD (+290)
- AJ Brown Anytime TD (+160)
Saquon Barkley Anytime TD (-190)
During the 2024 season, Barkley found the end zone 15 times, but he didn’t score in either matchup against Dallas.
I think that changes, especially since Saquon ran for 167 yards on 31 carries in the second meeting of the season. The Eagles running back should be able to run wild against a Parsons-less Dallas defense.
Last season, Dallas allowed the fourth-most yards per carry in the NFL and 25 touchdowns – the most in the league.
While Jalen Hurts is always a threat to steal a score on the goal line, I think Barkley is worth a look since he’s going to get plenty of touches in Week 1.
Jake Ferguson Anytime TD (+290)
The 2024 season was a rough one for Ferguson, as he appeared in just 14 games and failed to find the end zone.
However, in the 2023 season when Dak Prescott was healthy, Ferguson was one of the better red zone targets for Dallas, catching five touchdowns.
In this game, Dallas is likely going to be playing from behind, which means it’ll need to attack through the air. Ferguson is a sneaky bet at this number, as he showed in 2023 that he was one of the more reliable options in this passing game.
AJ Brown Anytime TD (+160)
Eagles wideout AJ Brown caught a touchdown against Dallas in Week 17 last season, and he finished with seven scores overall.
Since coming to Philly, Brown has put together some massive Week 1 performances:
- 2024: 5 catches, 119 yards, TD
- 2023: 7 catches, 79 yards
- 2022: 10 catches, 155 yards
I expect the Eagles to look his way early and often against a Dallas defense that allowed the eighth-most passing scores in the NFL last season. Brown has 25 scores in 47 games in a Philly uniform.
