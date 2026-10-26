Cowboys vs. Eagles Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in Week 7 (Bet on CeeDee Lamb)

A NFC East rivalry matchup takes place in Week 7 on Monday Night Football, as the Dallas Cowboys hit the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Both of these teams are just 2-4 in the 2026 season, and Philly has lost starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) for the rest of the season. That puts the Eagles in a tough spot to make the playoffs, and they’re home underdogs in this divisional clash.

I’m staying away from a side in this game, as I don’t love the advanced numbers for the Philly offense or the Dallas defense. So, why not look at some props?

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have a high-flying attack, and they’re looking to bounce back from a down game against Green Bay in Week 6.

The Philadelphia offense is going to be tough to bet on with Tanner McKee under center, but there may be a few players worth considering in the prop market in Week 7.

Meanwhile, Dallas has thrown the ball a ton in the 2026 season, making CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens interesting players to consider in this market.

I’ve narrowed things down to my three favorite props for Monday night’s game, so let’s dive into the breakdown for each – complete with the latest odds – to close out Week 7.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Cowboys vs. Eagles

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

CeeDee Lamb OVER 6.5 Receptions (-152)

Tanner McKee OVER 34.5 Pass Attempts (-116)

Javonte Williams UNDER 16.5 Rush Attempts (-110)

CeeDee Lamb OVER 6.5 Receptions (-152)

Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb has seven or more receptions in four of his six games this season, and he’s been one of the most-targeted receivers in the NFL.

Lamb has 69 targets across six games, catching 48 passes for 577 yards and four scores. After a down showing in Week 5 against Tampa Bay, he bounced back with 18 targets and nine receptions in the loss to Green Bay in Week 6.

The Eagles are just 25th in the NFL in EPA/Pass on defense this season, so I expect Dallas’ air attack to lead it on Monday. Lamb is by far the No. 1 target for this Cowboys team, and he’s received at least eight looks in all but one game this season.

He has a really high floor that should help him clear this prop in primetime.

Tanner McKee OVER 34.5 Pass Attempts (-116)

McKee threw 45 passes in Philly’s Week 6 loss to Carolina, and he could have another big workload through the air against Dallas in Week 7.

The Eagles have been extremely banged up in the running game with Saquon Barkley missing the last two games and Will Shipley and Tank Bigsby both on injured reserve. The Eagles’ offense has been a mess (32nd in the NFL in yards per play), so there’s a good chance it ends up playing from behind on Monday night.

Philly was clearly confident enough in McKee to let him spin it against Carolina, and the Dallas pass defense is one of the worst in the NFL, ranking 32nd in EPA/Pass and in the bottom 10 in the league in passing yards allowed.

Javonte Williams UNDER 16.5 Rush Attempts (-110)

The Cowboys have been more of a pass-happy team in the 2026 season, and starting running back Javonte Williams has 12 or fewer carries in four of his six games.

The former second-round pick does have two games with 19 carries, but he has struggled a bit this season, averaging 3.7 yards per toe. Williams is still dominating backfield snaps for Dallas (over 76 percent this season), but he’s been involved in the passing game a lot to make up for his lack of rushing touches.

Philly is only allowing 4.0 yards per carry this season (18th in EPA/Rush), and Dallas may turn to Prescott to lead this offense as it looks for a third win in the 2026 campaign.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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