Cowboys vs. Packers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 6

There could be some offensive fireworks to close out Sunday’s NFL action, as Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys hit the road to play the Green Bay Packers and Jordan Love.

Both of these teams have playoff aspirations in the NFC, and the Packers (favored in this game) are coming off their best win of the season at home against the Chicago Bears. Love threw for 367 yards and two scores in that game, showing the full potential of this Green Bay offense when it’s clicking.

Now, the Packers remain at home to take on the Dallas defense that is No. 32 in the league in EPA/Play, success rate and yards per play allowed after a shocking loss at home to Jalon Daniels and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5.

Dallas has been off for an extended period since it played on Thursday in Week 5, and it’ll look to get back to .500 in this game. CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Javonte Willliams have all been elite options on offense for a Dallas team that needs to put up a ton of points to win each week.

This could be an all-time matchup bet on in the touchdown scorer market, as Dallas’ defense is one of the worst in the NFL and both of these teams have explosive passing attacks.

I’ve picked a few players to bet on to find the end zone, and with a total at 53.5, both teams seem poised to find the end zone several teams on Sunday night.

Here’s a look at the odds and analysis behind each of these picks for this Week 6 showdown.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Cowboys vs. Packers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Christian Watson Anytime TD (+130)

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has been a touchdown machine through five weeks.

Watson has scored six times in five games, finding the end zone in four of those matchups. He also has been targeted at least eight times in four of his five appearances this season.

The star wideout has clearly taken control of the No. 1 receiver role, catching 26 of his 40 looks for 474 yards. He scored twice in the Packers’ win over Chicago in Week 5 where Love threw for 367 yards.

Now, Watson has a juicy matchup at home against a Dallas defense that ranks dead last in the NFL in yards per play allowed, EPA/Pass, EPA/Play and success rate. Should I keep going?

Dallas has already given up 10 passing touchdowns in the 2026 campaign, and oddsmakers are expecting a shootout in this matchup with the total all the way up at 53.5.

Watson’s big-play ability is too enticing to pass up in Week 6.

George Pickens Anytime TD (+150)

George Pickens had by far his best game of the 2026 season in Week 5, catching nine of his 13 targets for 130 yards and a score.

It was the first time in 2026 that Pickens found the end zone, but I think he’s a little undervalued at this price in a potential shootout in Week 6.

CeeDee Lamb was banged up at the end of Dallas’ Week 5 loss, and Pickens could take on a lead role for a Cowboys offense that is No. 5 in EPA/Play and No. 4 in total passing yards.

Last season, Pickens found the end zone nine times, and he could be due for some positive regression in Week 6 and beyond.

Tucker Kraft Anytime TD (+195)

There are a ton of players inside 2/1 to find the end zone in Week 6, and I’m looking to fade Dallas’ secondary as much as possible.

Packers tight end Tucker Kraft has been a solid red-zone threat for Love, and he scored in Week 4 against Tampa Bay.

Kraft has played over 75 percent of the Packers’ snaps in four weeks in a row, and he’s taking on a Dallas defense that has allowed 10 passing scores and ranks dead last in EPA/Pass in 2026. The Cowboys have also given up 241 yards and three scores to opposing tight ends.

I’d be shocked if Love doesn’t throw multiple scores in this game, so I don’t mind Kraft at nearly 2/1.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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