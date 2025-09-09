Cubs vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 9
Cade Horton has been lights out for the Chicago Cubs since the All-Star break, posting a 0.77 ERA in nine starts while also leading them to a 6-3 record.
Horton will make his second straight start against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday after he tossed five hitless innings against them earlier this month.
Atlanta will counter with Spencer Strider (4.97 ERA), who has struggled in his last several starts. Strider’s 2025 season has been a microcosm of the Braves’ play, as they are 14 games under .500 and way out of the playoff race in the NL.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s action.
Cubs vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Cubs -1.5 (+141)
- Braves +1.5 (-175)
Moneyline
- Cubs: -112
- Braves: -108
Total
- 8.5 (Over -110/Under -111)
Cubs vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- Chicago: Cade Horton (9-4, 2.78 ERA)
- Atlanta: Spencer Strider (5-12, 4.97 ERA)
Cubs vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 9
- Time: 7:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSSO, MARQ
- Cubs record: 81-63
- Braves record: 65-79
Cubs vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets
Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet
- Cade Horton UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-135)
This is a pretty simple prop for Horton, who didn’t allow a hit across five innings in his last start against the Braves.
The Cubs righty has been on a pitch limit as of late, throwing more than 80 pitches in just one start since Aug. 1. That is going to limit the amount of time he’s on the mound to give up hits, and he’s been lights out since the break.
In addition to a 0.77 ERA, Horton has given up just 24 hits in 47 innings of work, going UNDER this hits line in eight of his nine outings.
Cubs vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Cubs are undervalued with Horton on the mound:
These teams played each other earlier in the month, with tonight’s starters (Cade Horton for Chicago and Spencer Strider for Atlanta) pitching in different games.
Strider started the Aug. 1 matchup between these squads (an Atlanta loss), allowing five hits and three runs in five innings of work. It was a fine outing from the righty, but he’s struggled mightily as of late, posting a 9.13 ERA in five starts since Aug. 1.
Atlanta has not won any of those games, and Strider has given up way more hits (37) than innings pitched (23.2) during that stretch. To make matters worse, he’s facing an elite offense on Tuesday, as the Cubbies are top-10 in the league in runs scored, OPS and home runs in 2025.
As for Horton, he has been lights out in 2025, posting a 2.78 ERA while leading the Cubs to a 13-7 record in 20 outings. Chicago lost his start against Atlanta, but Horton tossed five innings of no-hit ball before being lifted with 75 pitches.
A young pitcher, Horton has seen the Cubs manage his pitch count as of late, taking him out before he reached 80 pitches in six of his seven outings since Aug. 1. Since the All-Star break, Horton has made nine starts (the Cubs are 6-3 in those games) and put together an insanely impressive 0.77 ERA. He’s given up just 24 hits in 47.0 innings of work in those games.
I think Chicago is massively undervalued with him on the mound on Tuesday.
Pick: Cubs Moneyline (-112 at DraftKings)
