Cubs vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 9

The Chicago Cubs are looking to avoid a sweep against the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, but they’re set as underdogs on the road.

Milwaukee has dominated at home this season, going 49-25, and it has back-to-back 4-3 wins in this series. This is the seventh time these teams have played since Aug. 31, and the Brewers have expanded their lead in the division by winning four of the first six matchups.

Chicago will turn to right-hander Kevin Gausman (4.38 ERA) on Wednesday, and he shut down the Brewers in a win back on Sept. 3. He’ll take on the same starter he did in that matchup on Sept. 9, as Logan Henderson (2.48 ERA) gets the ball for the Brewers.

Both of these starters spun seven-inning gems back on Sept. 3, which has led to a rather low total for this series finale.

The Cubbies, who have fallen to the second wild card spot in the NL, would love to avoid a sweep, as the wild card has become more important to them than any chance of chasing down Milwaukee in the division.

Here’s a full breakdown of this game, including the latest odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction.

Cubs vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cubs +1.5 (-193)

Brewers -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline

Cubs: +109

Brewers: -131

Total

7.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Cubs vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

Chicago: Kevin Gausman (9-11, 4.38 ERA)

Milwaukee: Logan Henderson (9-3, 2.48 ERA)

Cubs vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 9

Time: 7:40 p.m. EST

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited, Marquee Sports Network, Brewers.TV

Cubs record: 81-65

Brewers record: 90-56

Cubs vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Logan Henderson UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-130)

Henderson held the Cubs to just three hits, two runs and didn’t walk a batter in their matchup earlier this month, his 11th start (out of 15) this season with four or fewer hits allowed.

The Brewers youngster ranks in the 92nd percentile in expected batting average against this season (.198) and the 96th percentile in expected ERA. So, I think he’s worth a look to stay UNDER this hits number on Wednesday.

The Cubs are an elite offense, ranking No. 1 in the league in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), OPS and runs scored, but Henderson has allowed just 52 hits in 83.1 innings of work this season.

Cubs vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

In today’s edition of Walk-Off Wagers , I shared why the UNDER is a great bet with these starters on the mound:

A rematch from Sept. 3 is set between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers, as Cubs right-hander Kevin Gausman will take on Brewers youngster Logan Henderson.

Both of these starters tossed seven innings in the Sept. 3 meeting, with Gausman allowing just one run to come out on top with a 2-1 win. Since being traded to Chicago, Gausman has a 4.37 ERA, but the Cubbies have won five of his six outings.

Gausman has a 3.89 expected ERA this season, but it’s Henderson who has been even better in 2026. The young right-hander ranks in the 96th percentile in expected ERA and the 92nd percentile in expected batting average against. He hasn’t allowed more than three runs in any of his 15 appearances, posting a 2.48 ERA for the Brew Crew.

So, could we see another low-scoring affair in this series finale? I’m betting on it.

The UNDER has hit in nearly 58 percent of Milwaukee’s home games this season, and we’ve seen these teams combine for seven or fewer runs in each of their last three meetings.

If Gausman and Henderson are able to put together starts anywhere similar to their Sept. 3 matchup, this game should fall short of eight runs.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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