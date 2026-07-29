Cubs vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 29

The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals are heading in opposite directions in the NL Central.

The Cubs took the first two games of this series and have now won four of their last five games, while the Cardinals have lost three in a row and six of seven.

Despite that, the oddsmakers have this game set as a pick’em tonight.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cubs vs. Cardinals on Wednesday, July 29.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cubs -1.5 (+153)

Cardinals +1.5 (-186)

Moneyline

Cubs -110

Cardinals -110

Total

8 (Over -107/Under -112)

Cubs vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers

Cubs: Matthew Boyd (6-1, 3.81 ERA)

Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (4-8, 3.07 ERA)

Matthew Boyd has allowed one run in each of his last two starts after yielding four runs in 6.1 innings against the Reds before the All-Star break. This will be his first start against the Cardinals this year after allowing three runs on 13 hits in 16 innings last season against St. Louis.

Dustin May allowed five runs in as many innings two starts ago, then bounced back with six innings of one-run ball against the Reds. He allowed seven runs in five innings in his lone start against the Cubs last year.

Cubs vs. Cardinals How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 29

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Busch Stadium

How to Watch (TV): MARQ, CARD

Cubs record: 61-46

Cardinals record: 53-54

Cubs vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bets

Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

Pedro Ramirez OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBis (+108)

Pedro Ramirez has been great for the Cubs since being recalled after the break. He’s recorded a hit in all eight games, going 14 for 30 (.467) with six runs and seven RBI.

The rookie has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in all eight of those games, and is batting .322 overall on the season.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Cardinals are showing who they really are in recent weeks. They’re under .500 for the first time this season at 53-54, losing three in a row and five of six. St. Louis has also gone just 6-14 in its last 20 games.

The Cubs have been able to pull away from the Cardinals during that time. They’ve won four of five and nine of their last 13 games overall.

Matthew Boyd has allowed just one run in each of his last two starts, and Dustin May hasn’t shown much consistency as of late.

Pick: Cubs -110

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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