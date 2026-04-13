Cubs vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 13

The Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies are both looking to find some consistency early in the season.

Both teams have lost five of their last seven games, including two of three over the weekend, to fall to 7-8 on the season.

It should be a good pitching matchup tonight in Philadelphia with Cristopher Sanchez set to face off against Javier Assad.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cubs vs. Phillies on Monday, April 13.

Cubs vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cubs +1.5 (-136)

Phillies -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline

Cubs +149

Phillies -181

Total

8.0 (Over -115/Under -105)

Cubs vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

Cubs: Javier Assad (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (1-1, 1.65 ERA)

Cubs vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Monday, April 13

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): MARQ, NBCSP+, FS1

Cubs record: 7-8

Phillies record: 7-8

Cubs vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Cristopher Sanchez UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-140)

Cristopher Sanchez is looking to bounce back after the Giants tagged him for 4 runs (2 earned) on 11 hits last time out. That game was in San Francisco, though, and Sanchez has historically been much better at home.

Despite Citizens Bank Park having a reputation as a hitter-friendly stadium, Sanchez had a sparkling 1.94 ERA and 0.90 WHIP in 97.2 innings there last season, as opposed to a 3.02 ERA and 1.22 WHIP on the road.

I expect Sanchez to get back on track at home tonight against the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers :

The Cubs and Phillies have both had disappointing starts to the season at 7-8 through 15 games. Chicago salvaged a win over the Pirates on a windy day at Wrigley Field on Sunday, while the Phillies dropped their series finale to the Diamondbacks.

The Cubs have had a few offensive outbursts, including yesterday’s 7-6 win, but they had just three runs in their first two games against Pittsburgh. Those offensive struggles should continue on Monday night against Phillies ace Cristopher Sanchez.

For Philadelphia, its offense has been one of the worst in the league. The Phillies’ 53 runs in 15 games are the third-fewest in the league, ahead of just the White Sox and Giants. Cubs starter Javier Assad threw 5.1 one-hit innings against the Rays in his first start last week.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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