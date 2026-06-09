Cubs vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 9

The Chicago Cubs have fallen to fourth in the National League Central after a brutal month of May, and they’re looking to turn things around on Tuesday night in their series opener against the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has lost four games in a row, falling to 18 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, which is good for last place in that division. The Rockies aren’t expected to contend for a playoff spot, and they’re set as home underdogs in this matchup.

Colin Rea (4.59 ERA) gets the ball for the Cubs in this one, and he’s worked both as a starter and out of the bullpen this season, posting some shaky advanced numbers overall (13th percentile in expected ERA, 12th percentile in expected batting average against).

However, on Tuesday, Rea is taking on Tomoyuki Sugano (3.98 ERA), who ranks in the first percentile in expected ERA despite some decent actual numbers for the Rockies in 2026.

Can the Cubs get to Sugano and take this series opener?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet on and my prediction for this National League showdown.

Cubs vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cubs -1.5 (-104)

Rockies +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Cubs: -156

Rockies: +129

Total

12.5 (Over -105/Under -114)

Cubs vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers

Chicago: Colin Rea (5-3, 4.59 ERA)

Colorado: Tomoyuki Sugano (5-4, 3.98 ERA)

Cubs vs. Rockies How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 9

Time: 8:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Coors Field

How to Watch (TV): Marquee Sports Network, Rockies.TV

Cubs record: 34-32

Rockies record: 24-42

Cubs vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets

Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

Pete Crow-Armstrong to Hit a Home Run (+248)

PCA has been on fire as of late, and he’s my top pick to leave the yard on Tuesday, which I shared in SI Betting’s Daily Dinger column :

Pete Crow-Armstrong is hitting .440 with four home runs over his last six games, and he’s been on fire for the last two weeks, hitting .392 with a 1.201 OPS (and five homers) during that stretch.

The Cubs star is now up to 11 home runs in the 2026 season, eight of which have come against right-handed pitching. So, I’m buying him against the Rockies and right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano on Tuesday night.

Sugano has an expected ERA in the first percentile (7.62) this season, and he also ranks in the first percentile in expected batting average against (.317) and barrel percentage while ranking in the ninth percentile in hard-hit percentage.

So, don’t let the righty’s 3.98 ERA fool you, he’s really struggled overall in 2026. Sugano led the American League in homers allowed in 2025 while with the Baltimore Orioles, and he’s already given up 11 home runs in 12 starts this season.

I think PCA and the Cubs could hang a crooked number on the Rockies early, and I wouldn't be shocked if the All-Star outfielder keeps up his hot hitting on Tuesday night.

Cubs vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick

The Cubbies did not play well in the month of May, and they went from one of the best teams in the National League to fourth in their own division in about a month.

Despite that, I’m taking them to win this matchup.

Sugano ranks in the first percentile in expected ERA (7.62), expected batting average against (.317) and barrel percentage while also posting a bunch of other shaky advanced numbers. So, I’m not buying his 3.98 ERA in the 2026 campaign.

The Cubs are still one of the better offenses in the league, ranking eighth in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) while the Rockies are dead last in that category.

Collin Rea hasn’t been great (5.38 expected ERA), but he’s only had three starts with more than three earned runs allowed. Chicago should be able to beat a Colorado team that has dropped four in a row and is now clearly in last place in the NL West.

Pick: Cubs Moneyline (-156 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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