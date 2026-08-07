Cubs vs. Royals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 7

The Chicago Cubs are looking to keep rolling as they start a road trip in Kansas City this weekend.

The Cubs have won four in a row to finish their homestand at 5-2, while the Royals have lost five of their last seven games.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cubs vs. Royals on Friday, Aug. 7.

Cubs vs. Royals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cubs -1.5 (-107)

Royals +1.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Cubs -165

Royals +153

Total

9.5 (Over -101/Under -120)

Cubs vs. Royals Probable Pitchers

Cubs: Kevin Gausman (5-10, 4.38 ERA)

Royals: Daniel Lynch IV (4-2, 1.96 ERA)

Kevin Gausman ended a string of iffy outings with 5.2 one-run innings against the Cardinals in his final start with Toronto.

Daniel Lynch IV is set to make his first start this season. The southpaw has been stellar out of the pen for the Royals.

Cubs vs. Royals How to Watch

Date: Friday, Aug. 7

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

How to Watch (TV): MARQ, ROYL

Cubs record: 67-49

Royals record: 48-68

Cubs vs. Royals Best MLB Prop Bets

Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

Alex Bregman OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-146)

Alex Bregman has raised his batting average by 14 points over the last few weeks. He’s gone 17 for 46 (.370) with two home runs and eight doubles in his last 11 games.

Bregman is also batting .270 vs. LHP (.240 vs. RHP) on the season.

Cubs vs. Royals Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

Kevin Gausman is looking for a fresh start in Chicago, and he has a great chance to kick off his Cubs career with a win against the Royals.

The Cubs have won four games in a row, sweeping the Dodgers then beating the Blue Jays 3-2 in their makeup game. The Royals won their first two games against the Twins before falling 4-3 in the finale, making them just 2-6 in their last eight games.

Going on the road hasn’t been a problem for Chicago, who is 32-25 away from Wrigley Field this season. The Royals are 28-28 at home, which is great for them, but I’ll happily bet against Kansas City and Daniel Lynch IV tonight.

Pick: Cubs -165

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