Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Bet on Alex Bregman to Go Deep vs. Orioles)
Sunday presents us with a full slate of MLB games for us to bet on before we return to reality on Monday. Let's make the transition to a new week an easy one by cashing a couple o fun bets.
No baseball bets are more fun to cash than wagers on a batter to hit a home run. They tend to offer big payouts and they can cash in the blink of an eye.
There are two players I'm targeting to hit a home run today. Let's dive into it.
Best MLB Home Run Bets Today
- Gavin Lux +1100 vs. Rays
- Alex Bregman +650 vs. Orioles
Gavin Lux Home Run vs. Rays
We're going to take a long shot here in Gavin Lux of the Dodgers at 11-1. He only has 10 home runs this season, but he's hit two across his last five games which may mean he's starting to figure something out when it comes to his power. He's already hit four more home runs this season compared to last, despite playing in 18 fewer games.
Today, he and the Dodgers will take on Jacob Lopez of the Rays. Lopez gave up five earned runs including one dinger in only 5.1 innings in his first start this season. Someone on the Dodgers is going to hit a home run today and if it's Lux, we'll cash a huge ticket.
Alex Bregman Home Run vs. Orioles
Dean Kremer gets the start for the Orioles today and despite his solid 4.30 ERA on the season, he's giving up 1.4 home runs per nine innings pitched, the 27th highest rate amongst all pitchers who have pitched at least 75.0 innings.
That means we should feel safe targeting a member of the Astros to hit a home run. The player I'm going to bet on is Alex Bregman. Despite never reaching his 41-home run total in 2019, Bregman still has some power and has hit 20 dingers this season. We can bet on him at a solid price to hit his 21st tonight.
