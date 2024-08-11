Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Bet on Josh Jung to Record Home Run vs. Yankees)
The best way to fight off the Sunday Scaries is by winning a few bets and cashing a bet on a player to hit a home run is an especially effective way to do it.
Good thing Dr. Iain is here to prescribe you a couple of home run bets to help you forget the work week starts back up tomorrow.
I'm targeting two players to hit a home run during today's action, including Josh Jung of the Rangers. Let's take a look.
Best MLB Home Run Bets Today
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Josh Jung Home Run (+520)
- Lawrence Butler Home Run (+420)
Josh Jung Home Run vs. Yankees
Marcus Stroman gets the start for the Yankees and he's allowed 1.4 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, the 30th highest rate amongst all pitchers who have pitched at least 70 innings. That means we should feel free to target a member of the Rangers to hit a home run against the Yankees this afternoon.
I'm going to take a shot at Josh Jung at +520 odds. He already has three home runs in just 14 games this season and his .545 slugging percentage is significantly higher than it was in 2023 when he hit 23 home runs. He may just present the best value on the board today.
Lawrence Butler Home Run vs. Blue Jays
Chris Bassitt will start on the mound for the Blue Jays this afternoon but it's not him that I'm looking to fade by betting on a member of the A's to hit a home run, it's their bullpen. The Jays' bullpen gives up 1.5 home runs per nine innings pitched, the worst mark in the Majors by a significant margin.
That's why I'm going to bet on Lawrence Butler to hit a dinger this afternoon. He has hit 13 home runs in 84 games so far this season and should be in a good spot to record a 14th today. I like him as a dark horse candidate to go deep at +420 odds.
