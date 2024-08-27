Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Mookie Betts, Giancarlo Stanton Among Top Predictions)
Looking for a home run prop on Tuesday night?
You’ve come to the right place, as there are tons of favorable matchups to take advantage of with all 30 MLB teams in action on Aug. 27.
When targeting a home run prop, I love to look at pitchers that have struggled allowing the long ball – as well as hitters that either have favorable splits against the pitcher, or against lefties or righties.
There’s a few combinations tonight that I really like, as we’re fading struggling pitchers like Roddery Munoz and Patrick Corbin.
Here’s who to bet to go yard on Tuesday.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 27
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Ryan MacMahon to Hit a Home Run (+475)
- Mookie Betts to Hit a Home Run (+330)
- Giancarlo Stanton to Hit a Home Run (+210)
Ryan MacMahon to Hit a Home Run (+475)
Colorado Rockies slugger Ryan MacMahon is in a prime spot against the Miami Marlins and Munoz on Tuesday.
Munoz has made 17 appearances this season, and he’s allowed 23 home runs, including eight over his last six starts.
That lines up well for MacMahon, who is hitting much better at Coors Field (.265 batting average, .437 slugging percentage). He also has 11 homers against right-handed pitching in 2024.
At nearly 5/1 odds, MacMahon is worth a shot on Tuesday.
Mookie Betts to Hit a Home Run (+330)
Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Mookie Betts hit a home run in his last game, and now he has a nice matchup against Baltimore Orioles lefty Cole Irvin on Tuesday.
Irvin has worked out of the bullpen and in the rotation in 2024, allowing 15 home runs in 99.0 innings of work. That’s not ideal, and Betts should capitalize since he’s crushed left-handed pitching in 2024.
Betts is hitting .327 with a .500 slugging percentage and three homers in just 104 at bats against left-handed pitching this season.
Giancarlo Stanton to Hit a Home Run (+210)
Even though he;s played in just 89 games this season, Giancarlo Stanton has 23 home runs, and now he’s facing a struggling pitcher in Washington Nationals veteran Patrick Corbin.
Corbin has allowed 20 homers in 26 appearances this season, posting an ERA over 5.00 on the season.
Meanwhile, Stanton has crushed Corbin in his career, picking up eight hits and two homers in 24 career at bats. The Yankees slugger isn’t a great value in this prop, but he comes into this game with a homer in three of his last four games.
I’ll take a shot on Stanton in a favorable matchup.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.