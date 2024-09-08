Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Rafael Devers, Bryce Harper on Sunday)
It may be the first Sunday of the NFL season, but that doesn’t mean we can’t bet on some baseball too!
Sunday’s slate features several intriguing games, including plenty of pitchers that we can target that may allow a home run.
Every day at SI Betting, we give out our favorite home run prop bets, and Sunday is no different, as there are three sluggers I love today.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Sunday, Sept. 8
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rafael Devers to Hit a Home Run (+225)
- William Contreras to Hit a Home Run (+390)
- Bryce Harper to Hit a Home Run (+600)
Rafael Devers to Hit a Home Run (+225)
Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers has a cupcake matchup against the lowly Chicago White Sox, and he’s crushed their starting pitcher, Chris Flexen, in his career.
In seven career at-bats against Flexen, Devers has four hits, one double, two homers, and three runs batted in – good for a 2.143 OPS.
Flexen has been awful in 2024, posting a 5.36 ERA and allowing 20 homers in 29 appearances. Chicago is a shocking 2-27 when he takes the mound in 2024.
Devers has 28 homers on the season, and he’s been great in this series, going 3-for-6 across the first two games. I expect him to have a big game on Sunday.
William Contreras to Hit a Home Run (+390)
Milwaukee Brewers star Williams Contreras enters this game with 21 homers on the season, and I like his matchup against the Colorado Rockies and lefty Kyle Freeland on Sunday.
Freeland has allowed 14 homers in 17 starts, posting a 5.30 ERA in the process. Contreras isn’t a massive power hitter, but he is better against lefties in 2024, putting together a .315/.392/.500 slash line against them.
Four of Contreras’ homers have come against left-handed pitching in just 124 at-bats, and the Colorado bullpen is also prone to the long ball, giving up 68 on the season.
The Brewers star is a solid target at this price on Sunday.
Bryce Harper to Hit a Home Run (+600)
Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper hasn’t been a home-run machine in 2024, hitting just 26, but he has a great matchup on Sunday.
Harper is taking on Miami Marlins starter Edward Cabrera, who has allowed 14 homers in 16 outings while putting up a 5.33 ERA.
To make things even better for Harper, he’s crushed Cabrera in his career, going 3-for-7 with a double and a homer. He’s worth a shot at +600 (!!) on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.