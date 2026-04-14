Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet Kevin McGonigle to hit Home Run vs. Royals)

We have a loaded slate of MLB games ahead of us today, so let's get some bets in on a few home run hitters. Remember, these are tough to cash, so be sure to bet within your means when placing these wagers. With that being said, they're fun to hit if you're able to predict the right player to go deep.

Let's dive into three home run bets I like for today's action.

MLB Best Home Run Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Ryan O'Hearn Home Run (+710)

Kevin McGonigle Home Run (+880)

Wilyer Abreu Home Run (+410)

Ryan O'Hearn Home Run (+710)

I bet on Ryan O'Hearn to hit a home run yesterday, but it didn't come through for us. I'm going to go back to the well and bet on him again today. He and the Pirates will take on Miles Mikolas, who has allowed 3.6 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, the most in baseball.

O'Hearn is third on the Pirates in slugging percentage this season at .536, already having hit three home runs.

Kevin McGonigle Home Run (+880)

Kevin McGonigle has only hit one home run this season, but he's leading the Detroit Tigers in slugging percentage this season at .508. He should be in a great spot to hit his second home run of the season tonight when he and the Tigers take on the Royals, who will be starting Cole Ragans on the mound. Ragans has allowed 2.5 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, the seventh-highest rate amongst MLB starters so far in 2026.

Wilyer Abreu Home Run (+410)

Wilyer Abreu is leading the Boston Red Sox in slugging percentage this season at .597, and he's tied for the team lead in home runs with three. Let's bet on him to hit another home run tonight when he and the Red Sox take on the Minnesota Twins. The Twins are starting Mick Abel, and while he hasn't allowed a home run yet this season, he has a 6.08 ERA and a 2.100 WHIP. Players are going to start racking up home runs against him sooner rather than later.

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to get $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins . Simply sign up, make a deposit, and bet $5. If that first bet wins, you get $250 in bonus bets.

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