Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Acuna, Murakami, Yankees Longshot)

The 2026 MLB playoffs begin with four Game 1s in the Wild Card Series on Tuesday.

There are a pair of divisional rivalries with the Philadelphia Phillies visiting the Atlanta Braves, and the New York Yankees hosting the Boston Red Sox, and there could be some fireworks throughout the day.

I have a home run pick for each Game 1 on the opening day of the postseason.

Here’s a complete breakdown of these home run props for Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, Sept. 29

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ronald Acuna Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+440)

Munetaka Murakami to Hit a Home Run (+348)

George Lombard Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+1360)

Fernando Tatis Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+346)

Ronald Acuna Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+440)

Ronald Acuna Jr. managed to hit 20 home runs in 107 games this season, giving him 41 home runs in 202 games over the last two years. Four of those 20 home runs came against the Phillies, including three long balls against them this month.

Acuna Jr. is a player who seems to shine in the spotlight, and while only eight of his 20 home runs were at home this season, he did have a higher OPS at home (.803) than on the road (.790). This price feels just a tad too long for the Braves slugger.

Munetaka Murakami to Hit a Home Run (+348)

It’s safe to say that Munetaka Murakami did not disappoint in his rookie season. The 26-year-old slugger hit 35 home runs in his first major-league season and was a big part of Chicago’s turnaround.

The slugger hit four home runs in his last 10 games and six in his last 21. It’s a bullpen game for Houston, which means liftoff for Murakami.

George Lombard Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+1360)

This price is just absurd.

George Lombard Jr. hit seven home runs in 152 at-bats in 42 games, including two of his last three games and four of his last eight. He hit five home runs at home this year, so why not take a stab at him poking one out in the playoffs at this price.

Fernando Tatis Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+346)

Fernando Tatis Jr. didn’t hit his first home run of the season until May 30. That was his 56th game of the season.

The slugger still finished with 25 home runs in the year, including 20 in 64 second-half games and eight dingers in 23 games this month.

I’ll take Tatis to hit a tater tonight.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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