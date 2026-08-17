Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Bryan Reynolds to Hit Home Run vs. Tigers)

We're halfway through August, which means we're starting to enter the final month of the 2026 MLB regular season. Every game is more important than the last for the rest of the way out, and we have 11 games to watch and bet on today.

As we always do, I'm going to give out a couple of my favorite home run bets for Monday's action. With the shorter slate of games, we're going to stick to just two dinger bets. Let's dive into them.

Best MLB Home Run Bets Today

Ceddanne Rafaela Home Run (+630)

Bryan Reynolds Home Run (+560)

Ceddanne Rafaela Home Run (+630)

The Boston Red Sox are scheduled to face Mitch Bratt, the rookie left-hander from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bratt has given up five home runs through his first seven starts of his career, so let's target a Red Sox bat that has been great against left-handed pitchers this season.

The player I'm going to bet on is Ceddanne Rafaela at +630. His batting average is similar against righties and lefties, but his slugging percentage explodes from .442 against righties to .520 against lefties. With that added power against a lefty, he's going to be a great home run candidate tonight.

Bryan Reynolds Home Run (+560)

We're going to follow a similar strategy and bet on another bat that's strong against left-handed pitchers.

Framber Valdez gets the start for the Tigers in this game, and he has struggled lately, including sporting a 7.13 ERA throughout July. He has also allowed two home runs across his last four starts. To try to take advantage of that, let's bet on the Pirates' left fielder, Bryan Reynolds. His slugging percentage improves from .407 against righties to .488 against lefties. He's a great bet tonight at +560 odds.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!