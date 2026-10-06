Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Dodgers, Padres Sluggers)

We have a pair of NLDS Game 3s on the docket as the 2026 MLB playoffs continue on Tuesday night.

The San Diego Padres have their backs against the wall after losing both road games against the Milwaukee Brewers, while the Atlanta Braves return home after stealing Game 2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

I have a home run pick for each Game 3 on Tuesday night.

Here’s a complete breakdown of these home run props for Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 6

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Teoscar Hernandez to Hit a Home Run (+710)

Manny Machado to Hit a Home Run (+494)

Teoscar Hernandez to Hit a Home Run (+710)

Teoscar Hernandez only hit 16 home runs this season, but nearly half of them came in August and September. He kept that going with a long ball in Game 1 against the Braves over the weekend.

Hernandez hit 10 of his 16 home runs on the road this season, and seven of them came against left-handed pitching. He had a .515 slugging percentage and a .907 OPS against southpaws, compared to a .387 slugging percentage and a .695 OPS against same-handed pitchers this season.

I’ll back Hernandez to get the Dodgers on the board against the Braves in Game 3.

Manny Machado to Hit a Home Run (+494)

Manny Machado has had a solid start to the postseason, going 5 for 13 with two doubles and a home run through four games. He ended the regular season strong, too, with a home run in two of his final five contests.

Machado finished the season with 30 home runs, including six in September, and he’s had some success against Dustin May in his career. He’s 10 for 40 with two home runs and two doubles against the veteran right-hander.

I’ll take Machado to go deep with the Padres facing elimination at home on Tuesday night.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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