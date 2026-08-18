Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Jake McCarthy to Hit Home Run vs. Dodgers)

After a relatively short slate of MLB games on Monday, all 30 teams are back in action on Tuesday, which means we have plenty of options when looking to find a few players to bet on to hit a home run.

As we always do in Daily Dinger, I'm going to break down three batters who I think are great bets to hit a home run tonight. Let's dive into it.

Best MLB Home Run Bets Today

Michael Harris II Home Run (+450) via BetMGM

Wilyer Abreu Home Run (+401) via DraftKings

Jake McCarthy Home Run (+860) via DraftKings

Michael Harris II Home Run (+450)

Zebby Matthews gets the start for the Minnesota Twins tonight, and he's had an issue giving up home runs this season. He has allowed 1.78 home runs per nine innings pitched, which is the 16th-highest home runs allowed rate amongst pitchers with 80+ innings pitched this season.

We're going to try to take advantage of that by betting on Michael Harris II of the Braves to hit a home run. He's tied for second on the team in home runs with 20, but he stands alone in second place on his team in slugging percentage at .480. He has plenty of power and will be in a great spot tonight to hit his 21st dinger of the season.

Wilyer Abreu Home Run (+401)

The Arizona Diamondbacks will start Merrill Kelly against the Red Sox, which is great news for all Boston hitters. Kelly has a 5.11 ERA, but his xERA is 7.15, which tells us his advanced metrics are even worse than his ERA indicates. He also gives up 1.8 home runs per nine innings pitched, which is the 14th-highest rate amongst Major League starters.

With that in mind, I'm going to bet on Wilyer Abreu to hit a home run tonight. He is second on the Red Sox in both home runs (22) and slugging percentage (.473), so he has a chance to go deep against Kelly tonight.

Jake McCarthy Home Run (+860)

If you want a long-shot bet tonight, look no further than Jake McCarthy of the Colorado Rockies. He is one of the best hitters against left-handed pitchers in this Rockies lineup. He has a .311 batting average and a .534 slugging percentage when facing lefties.

Tonight, he and the Rockies will face a lefty starter in Eric Lauer, who has given up 2.01 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, the fifth-highest rate amongst all MLB starting pitchers. With him now also having to pitch at Coors Field, the Rockies may rack up home runs in bunches. I'm surprised we can get the hard-hitting lefty at +860 odds to go deep tonight.

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