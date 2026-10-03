Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Kyle Tucker, Jackson Chourio)

The 2026 MLB playoffs continue with four Game 1s in the ALDS and NLDS on Saturday.

There were 23 home runs hit during the Wild Card Series, and there are bound to be at least a handful of long balls with a full four-game slate on Saturday.

I have a home run pick for each Game 1 throughout the day on Saturday.

Here’s a complete breakdown of these home run props for Saturday, Oct. 3.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Saturday, Oct. 3

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Randal Grichuk to Hit a Home Run (+610)

Kyle Tucker to Hit a Home Run (+434)

George Lombard Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+920)

Jackson Chourio to Hit a Home Run (+386)

Randal Grichuk to Hit a Home Run (+610)

Randal Grichuk hit 11 of his 15 home runs this season against left-handed pitchers, and he is 5-for-12 with three extra-base hits against Parker Messick in his career. He finished the season with a home run in two of his final five games, including in Game 162.

Grichuk may end up getting pinch-hit for once Cleveland’s bullpen comes in, so keep that in mind and perhaps place a smaller wager on him to go deep in his first plate appearance at +1700.

Kyle Tucker to Hit a Home Run (+434)

Kyle Tucker had a disappointing regular season in his first year with the Dodgers, but that’s not why they brought him to Los Angeles. Tucker has nine home runs in 72 career postseason games, including one home run last year with the Cubs.

The Braves have yet to announce their pitching plans for this contest, and it could end up being a bullpen game. I’ll take a chance on Tucker locking in on one in his Dodgers playoff debut.

George Lombard Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+920)

I took George Lombard Jr. to hit a home run in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series at a longer price, but these odds still feel a bit too long.

George Lombard Jr. hit seven home runs in 152 at-bats in 42 games in the regular season. That includes home runs in each of his last two games against the Rays. Oddly enough, the outfielder had a better batting average (.273 vs. .216) and OPS (.748 vs. .671) on the road than at the hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium.

Jackson Chourio to Hit a Home Run (+386)

Jackson Chourio ended the regular season on a five-game hitting streak, going 8 for 14 with a home run in that span. He had a strong September as a whole, going 33 for 98 (.337) with five home runs and four doubles in 24 games.

The slugger hit 15 of his 25 regular-season home runs at home and had nine home runs in 153 at-bats vs. LHP (16 HR in 369 AB vs. RHP) as well. He could tee off tonight against Robbie Ray.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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