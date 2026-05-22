Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Mike Trout to Hit Another Homer)

Welcome to Memorial Day Weekend! What better way to start the holiday weekend than by trying to cash in on a few home run bets? That's exactly what we're going to try to do in today's edition of Daily Dinger.

I have three home run bets locked in for Friday night, so let's dive into them.

Best MLB Home Run Bets Today

Bo Bichette Home Run (+725) via BetMGM

Bobby Witt Jr. Home Run (+470) via FanDuel

Mike Trout Home Run (+370) via FanDuel

Bo Bichette Home Run (+725)

Bo Bichette hasn't had his best stuff in his first year with the Mets, but I have faith he is going to turn things around, and he has a great chance to hit his sixth home run of the season tonight when he gets to face Eury Perez of the Miami Marlins. Perez has allowed 1.7 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, which is the eighth-highest home run rate amongst all pitchers who have pitched 50+ innings this season.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home Run (+470)

Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals starters in slugging percentage at .482. He has hit seven home runs, but based on his numbers, he has a chance to hit his eighth home run of 2026 tonight. He and the Royals will take on Logan Gilbert of the Seattle Mariners. Gilbert has allowed 1.7 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, the sixth-highest home run rate amongst pitchers who have pitched 50+ innings this season.

Mike Trout Home Run (+370)

You might be surprised to find this out, but Jacob deGrom has the highest home runs allowed rate amongst all starting pitchers who are taking the mound today. He has allowed 1.8 home runs per nine innings across his first 50.2 innings this season. You don't need me to tell you that Mike Trout is live to hit a home run at any point in any game, so let's bet on him to go deep tonight at +370.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!