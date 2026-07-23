Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Victor Mesa Jr. to Hit Home Run vs. Blue Jays)

We cashed in on one of our home run bets on Wednesday, betting on Alec Bohm to hit a home run at +500. Let's try to string together another profitable day of home run bets on Thursday.

We have a small slate of games today with only five matchups set to take place across the Majors. With that in mind, we'll stick to just two home run bets for tonight's action. Let's dive into them.

Best MLB Home Run Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Victor Mesa Jr. Home Run (+520)

Spencer Torkelson Home Run (+480)

Victor Mesa Jr. Home Run (+520)

Shane Bieber gets the start for the Blue Jays against the Tampa Bay Rays this afternoon, and not only does he have a 5.70 ERA through his first five starts since returning from injury, but he has had a major issue giving up home runs. He has allowed seven home runs in just 23.2 innings pitched. To try to take advantage of that, let's bet on a member of the Rays to hit a dinger.

The player I'm targeting is Victor Mesa Jr., who is second on the Rays this season in slugging percentage at .481. He's in a great spot to hit his ninth home run of the season today.

Spencer Torkelson Home Run (+480)

Spencer Torkelson hit a home run last night, so let's bet on him to hit a dinger for the second straight game. He and the Tigers will have a Kansas City Royals team, whose bullpen has allowed the highest home run rate amongst all Major League bullpens this season at 1.5 dingers per nine innings pitched. The Royals will start Radney Dobnak, who allowed 1.7 home runs per nine innings pitched last season and 1.3 home runs per nine innings pitched through his first 14.0 innings pitched in 2026.

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