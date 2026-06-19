Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Oswald Peraza is Best Home Run Bet for Friday Night)

We had a profitable day on Thursday's edition of the Daily Dinger, cashing in on Bobby Witt Jr. to hit a home run at +410.

Let's see if we can win on another home run bet as we wrap up the work week and prepare for the weekend. Let's dive into three of my favorites for Friday's slate.

Best MLB Home Run Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Kerry Carpenter Home Run (+470)

CJ Abrams Home Run (+540)

Oswald Peraza Home Run (+420)

Kerry Carpenter Home Run (+470)

Kerry Carpenter is second on the Detroit Tigers in slugging percentage at .493, which leads me to believe that more home runs are in his future. He and the Tigers will face the Chicago White Sox today, who are rolling with Erick Fedde on the mound. Fedde has the 12th highest home runs allowed rate amongst MLB starting pitchers with 50+ innings pitched this season. He has given up 1.9 dingers per nine innings pitched.

That should put Carpenter in a great spot to hit a home run tonight.

CJ Abrams Home Run (+540)

Griffin Jax gets the start for the Tampa Bay Rays, and he's allowing 1.4 home runs per nine innings pitched. Not only that, but the Rays' bullpen has the highest home runs allowed rate in the Majors, giving up 15 dingers per nine innings pitched. Let's try to take advantage of that by betting on CJ Abrams of the Nationals to hit a home run. He's third on the team in slugging percentage at .506, and has already hit 14 home runs this season.

Oswald Peraza Home Run (+420)

Amongst all starting pitchers today, Jeffrey Springs of the Athletics is the one who has the highest home runs allowed rate, giving up 2.2 home runs per nine innings pitched. It's also worth noting that he's a left-handed pitcher. That means a batter that has power when facing lefties is going to be a guy to bet on to hit a home run, and Oswald Peraza of the Angels fits the bill. He has a .284 batting average and a .543 slugging percentage when facing left-handed pitchers this season.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $350 in bonus bets back if bet $5 for seven days. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!