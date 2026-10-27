Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Yandy Diaz, William Contreras)

This could be the final MLB game for quite some time as the Milwaukee Brewers have a chance to sweep the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2026 World Series on Tuesday night.

Milwaukee scored eight runs with two outs in the fifth inning in Game 3 last night, putting up 10 runs without a home run in the 10-1 victory.

There have now been just two home runs through three games in this series, both of which came in Game 2.

Nevertheless, I have a home run pick for each team in World Series Game 4 tonight.

Here’s a complete breakdown of these home run props for Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Yandy Diaz to Hit a Home Run (+800)

William Contreras to Hit a Home Run (+540)

Yandy Diaz to Hit a Home Run (+800)

There weren’t any home runs in Game 3, but Yandy Diaz came pretty darn close. His 413-foot double with an exit velocity of 111.4 miles per hour would’ve been a home run in 22 of 30 ballparks, according to Baseball Savant. He also had a single with an exit velocity of 115.5 miles per hour.

Diaz had 22 home runs in the regular season and went deep twice in the ALCS. I’ll take this long +800 price given the power he has and how well he’s seeing the ball right now.

William Contreras to Hit a Home Run (+540)

I am going down with the ship.

After hitting 18 home runs in the regular season, Contreras has gone deep three times this postseason. The last one came in NLCS Game 2, the start of a six-game hitting streak for the slugger.

Contreras is now 18-for-43 (.419) with three home runs and a double in 11 postseason games. He’s racked up eight RBI and six runs as well.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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