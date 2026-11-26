Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid missed his first game of the 2026 season on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins due to thumb and ankle injuries.

Early in the week, Kincaid practiced on a limited basis for the Bills, who have a massive matchup in Week 12 on Thanksgiving night againt the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dalton Kincaid (thumb, ankle) will practice Tuesday. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 24, 2026

The former first-round pick is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup after he was originally doubtful to play in Week 11 (before he was ruled out).

Dalton Kincaid (thumb, ankle) listed questionable for Week 12. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 25, 2026

This season, Kincaid has played in 62.0 percent of the Bills' snaps, catching 32 of his 41 targets for 487 yards and two scores. After a strong start to the season, Kincaid has been targeted three or fewer times in five of his last seven games.

The Bills have plenty of pass catchers they can rely on from DJ Moore to Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir. However, Kincaid is a unique player because of his size and speed at the tight end spot.

With Kincaid questionable for this Thanksgiving clash, here's a look at my favorite Bills prop bet in Week 12.

Best Bills Prop Bet vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 12

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

DJ Moore Anytime TD (+225)

DJ Moore has dealt with some injuries in the 2026 season, and he briefly left the Bills’ Week 11 game against Miami with a hyperextended knee.

However, Moore returned and finished that game with eight catches on 10 targets for 91 yards and a score. When he’s been able to complete a game this season, Moore has scored four of those six matchups.

He’s by far the No. 1 receiver for Buffalo, playing 74.4 percent of the snaps in Week 11 – his second-highest snap percentage in 2026.

The Chiefs have allowed the fewest number of passing scores (eight) in the league this season, but I think Moore is a little undervalued at +225 on Thursday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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