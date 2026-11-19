According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of admission to sporting events in the USA rose 123% between 2000 and 2025. Take a family of four to see the New York Knicks and the study puts the bill at $2,756. A New Yorker earning the state’s average wage would need 73.75 hours to pay for that one night. That’s more than nine eight-hour days!





To find the hardest working fans in America, we conducted a study that compared the cost of taking a family of four to one game with the average hourly wage where each team plays. For football and basketball, the bill covers four tickets, four food and drink orders and a parking space. For baseball, the study uses the total family cost per game. The rankings cover the ten teams requiring the most hours in each league, plus a combined top ten.





Basketball takes eight of the top ten spots. The Golden State Warriors (51.91 hours) and Los Angeles Lakers (48.19) finish second and third behind the Knicks. NFL leader Detroit (34.79) and runner-up Las Vegas (34.25) are the only football entries. The New York Yankees lead baseball at 26.22 hours, putting them 14th among the 30 teams from all sports.





Across each league’s ten teams, one NBA outing takes an average of 43.8 hours to earn, compared with 25.6 for football and 14.5 for baseball.



Now, let’s take a closer look at the findings.





America’s hardest working fans overall

Sports Illustrated

1. New York Knicks

Four seats at a Knicks game cost $2,596, or $649 apiece. To put that in perspective, one seat costs more than an entire family outing to see the San Francisco Giants. Add to that $35 for parking and $100 for four food and drink orders. In working time, one game in New York comes to 2.8 Yankees outings or 2.1 trips to see the Lions.

2. Golden State Warriors

Golden State ranks second. Four Warriors tickets cost $1,940, rising to $2,090 once the family parks and eats. A California worker earning the state average of $40.26 an hour would need 51.91 hours to cover it.

3. Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers rank third at 48.19 hours. For a family in LA, there’s an unusually straightforward comparison here. Pick a Clippers game and the figure drops to 31.20 hours on exactly the same wage. That’s almost 17 hours saved without switching cities or sports.

4. Boston Celtics

Massachusetts has the highest hourly wage in the NBA top ten at $41.63, but four Celtics tickets still run to $1,748 before anyone orders food. Boston fans need 45.47 hours for the trip.

5. Miami Heat

Four Heat tickets cost considerably less at $1,400. With a $1,530 total and a lower Florida wage of $35.09 per hour, Miami fans need 43.60 hours, less than two hours behind Boston.

The NFL’s hardest working fans: Detroit edges Las Vegas as the NFL’s most expensive outing

Sports Illustrated

1. Detroit Lions

It takes 34.79 hours of Michigan pay to take four people to a Lions game, a little more than four eight-hour days. Detroit charges $1,000 for four tickets, or $250 a seat, the highest ticket price in the NFL group. Add $80 for parking and $76 for four food and drink orders, and the total reaches $1,156. Michigan’s $33.23 hourly wage puts it toward the lower end of this list.

2. Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders fans finish just over half an hour behind. Four tickets cost $972 in Las Vegas and the $92 food and drink bill ties for the highest in the NFL ten. The full $1,139 outing takes 34.25 hours to earn.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia ranks third at 30.32 hours, 5.73 hours ahead of fourth-place Green Bay. An Eagles game costs $1,022, of which $896 goes toward seats.

Comparing family cost per NFL game

Across these ten teams, the average family bill is $884, or 25.6 hours of work. Buffalo fans face the biggest parking charge at $132, more than three times the $40 that families pay in Pittsburgh and Miami. Green Bay has the lowest hourly wage at $32.09.

San Francisco sits at the other end of that scale. At California’s $40.26 wage, a $968 trip to see the 49ers takes 24.04 hours. The Dolphins close the list at 19.83 hours.

The NBA’s hardest working fans: Four Knicks tickets cost more than two family trips to see the Lions

Sports Illustrated

1. New York Knicks

The Knicks’ ticket bill alone would cover two family outings to see the Detroit Lions in the NFL, with $284 left over. Four Knicks seats cost more than the whole trip to any NFL or MLB game in our study.

2. Golden State Warriors

Fans of the Warriors need to work 51.91 hours for a $2,090 outing, more than six eight-hour days.

3. Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers just clear that six-day mark at 48.19 hours. The Warriors, Lakers and Clippers all use the same California wage, so every hour separating them comes down to what the family pays.

Comparing family cost per NBA game

The average NBA game day cost across the ten teams is $1,641, equivalent to 43.8 hours of work. The widest variation comes at the box office. Four seats range from $1,024 in Dallas to $2,596 in New York, a difference of $1,572 before counting parking or concessions. Those extras vary much less.

Every NBA team in the ten requires at least 31 hours of local pay, enough to place all ten among the top 13 across the three sports.

MLB’s hardest working fans: The Yankees stand alone in baseball

Sports Illustrated

1. New York Yankees

The Yankees ask considerably more of the family budget than any other baseball team in the study. At $980, one game takes 26.22 hours of New York pay, about 1.6 times the hours it takes to see the second-place Dodgers. Yet a Yankees outing still takes more than a full working day less than a Chicago Bulls game. Chicago ranks only eighth in basketball at 35.80 hours.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers

California supplies baseball’s next two teams. A Dodgers game costs $666 and takes 16.54 hours to earn.

3. San Francisco Giants

Meanwhile, in San Francisco, a family pays $613 to see the Giants. The $53 difference saves 1.31 hours at California’s $40.26 hourly wage.

Comparing family cost per MLB game

Across baseball’s ten entries, a family trip averages 14.5 hours of work and $550, roughly a third of the basketball average.

Seattle offers a good example of what local earnings can do for a fan. A $541 Mariners outing comes close to baseball’s average bill, but Washington’s $44.43 hourly wage, the highest in the study, brings the time down to 12.18 hours.

The Blue Jays and Rangers share the lowest time at 12.15 hours. Financially, Toronto has the lowest listed family cost at $390.

What a working week buys a sports fan

In Philadelphia, a family has three very different options on the same $33.71 hourly wage. A Phillies game takes 12.16 hours to earn compared to 30.32 for an Eagles game and 39.60 to see the 76ers. For almost exactly the working time it takes to watch one Sixers game, that family could go to three Phillies games.

Football occupies the middle ground. Detroit and Las Vegas are the only NFL teams to reach the overall top ten, yet even Miami, at the bottom of the football list, takes more work than nine of the ten baseball outings. The Yankees are the exception. Their fans need almost ten hours more than Dodgers fans, the next closest in baseball.

California’s teams illustrate the spread within the three top tens: from 15.23 hours for the Giants to 51.91 for the Warriors on the same hourly pay.

For a family deciding which game to circle on the calendar, the price of the seats usually settles how far a paycheck will stretch. A relatively high wage helps a 49ers fan cover a $968 bill in about three days, but even Boston’s higher wage leaves a Celtics fan working well into a sixth day.

At the extremes, a Knicks night costs more than six times as many hours as a Blue Jays or Rangers game. That’s the difference between putting aside a day and a half of pay and finding more than nine days’ wages for a single trip.

The data shows that a high paycheck is no guarantee of an affordable game day; it can merely soften the blow. Whichever sport you follow, the price of four tickets does most of the damage, and for the sports’ most sought-after seats the hours soon stack up. Whether the experience is worth the hours is up to each fan, but for many families, the hardest working fans are those who keep showing up regardless.

Methodology

The study ranked the ten NFL, NBA and MLB teams in each league where a worker earning the local average hourly wage would need the most hours to take a family of four to one home game. For NFL and NBA teams, the study added four tickets, four food and drink purchases and parking. For MLB teams, it used the total family cost of attending one game.

Dividing each team’s family cost by the average hourly wage in its state, or province for Toronto, gave the hours of work per trip. The rankings use the workbook’s reported totals. NBA totals include one additional food and drink order, and the MLB allowance varies by team. Toronto figures are shown as supplied because the source does not identify the currency. The study ranked teams by those hours within each league and then combined the three lists to identify the overall top ten. League averages refer to the ten teams analyzed in each sport. Working-day comparisons assume an eight-hour day.

Sources