Is Davante Adams Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rams vs. Raiders in NFL Week 7)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams suffered a serious hamstring injury in Week 6 of the 2026 season against the Arizona Cardinals.

The injury was initially expected to sideline the veteran receiver for anywhere between six and 10 weeks, but NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that he's expected to have a procedure to clean out his hamstring tendon in hopes to expedite his recovery.

According to Rapoport, Adams is targeting a return after L.A.'s Week 11 bye.

Davante Adams is expected to have a procedure on his hamstring tendon to clean it out, with hopes that he can return around the time of the bye or a little after. https://t.co/xNkfCu21hp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 19, 2026

There's a chance the Rams could be extremely short-handed at wide receiver against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, as Adams is out and Puka Nacua (calf) is a game-time decision. Losing both players would put the Rams in a tough spot as they look to dig out of a 2-4 hole this season.

Adams had appeared in all six of the Rams' games to open theseason, catching 30 of his 49 targets for 480 yards and four scores. The six-time Pro Bowler had played 75.5 percent of the Rams' offensive snaps.

Now that he's out, Konata Mumpfield and Jordan Whittington are up next on the Rams' depth chart. They both could have huge roles if Nacua also sits on Sunday.

Still, I'll backing the Rams' superstar receiver in the prop market to pick up the slack with Adams on the shelf for the next several weeks.

Best Rams Prop Bet vs. Raiders in NFL Week 7

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puka Nacua Anytime TD (+105)

This season, Nacua has found the end zone two times in four games – once through the air, and once on the ground.

He’s taking on a beatable Las Vegas defense that has given up the fifth-most passing scores in the NFL through six weeks.

With Adams out, the Rams are going to rely even more on Nacua on offense, and he already has multiple double-digit target games in the 2026 season. This is a must-win game for the 2-4 Rams, so it wouldn’t shock me if Nacua battles through his calf injury to at least play in some of this game.

He’s been an elite touchdown scorer pick in recent years, so I don’t mind this plus-money price (likely due to the fact that he’s injured) on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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