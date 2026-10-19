Davante Adams Injury Update Drops Rams' Super Bowl, Playoff Odds for 2026 Season

The Los Angeles Rams' backs are against the wall in the 2026 season, and they're now facing an uphill battle on offense with star receiver Davante Adams set to miss a major chunk of the rest of the season.

According to Rams head coach Sean McVay, Adams ruptured his hamstring and is expected to miss the next six to 10 weeks with the injury.

Rams HC Sean McVay told reporters that WR Davante Adams ruptured his hamstring and now will be sidelined 6-10 weeks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 19, 2026

This is a huge blow for an L.A. team that has gotten off to a slow start on offense and already has dealt with injuries at receiver. Both Puka Nacua and Jordan Whittington have missed time early in the 2026 campaign.

Adams had appeared in all six of the Rams' games in 2026, reeling in 30 of his 49 targets for 480 yards and four touchdowns. He had played 75.5 percent of the team's offensive snaps.

Following the news that Adams would miss at least the next month and a half, oddsmakers at DraftKings dropped the Rams' odds in the futures market. L.A. went from +1000 to +1200 to win the Super Bowl, and it's now just -120 to make the playoffs.

That's a massive drop off for a Rams team that entered the 2026 season at +650 to win the Super Bowl, by far the best odds in the NFL.

If Adams needs the full 10 weeks to return from this injury, he would come back with just a couple of games left in the regular season. The Rams don't have a ton of receiver help after Nacua, so it's possible they could look to bring in a veteran via a trade or signing to help Matthew Stafford and this offense get going.

Through six weeks, the Rams are 10th in EPA/Play and sixth in success rate on offense, yet they are just 19th in points scored.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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