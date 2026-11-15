Is Deebo Samuel Sr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Cowboys in NFL Week 10)

San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, but he returned to practice ahead of Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Officially, Samuel doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's matchup and is expected to make his return. It's a huge boost for a San Francisco offense that remains without Mike Evans (Achilles) in Week 10.

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) will play vs. Cowboys after three-game absence. pic.twitter.com/ts87vVPvsC — NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2026

Deebo has done it all for the 49ers in his return season with the franchise, catching 16 passes and carrying the ball nine times. He's racked up 206 receiving yards, 78 rushing yards and three scores while playing a little over 50 percent of the 49ers' offensive plays.

He should have a pretty big role on Sunday against a Dallas defense that is just 31st in the league in EPA/Play and has allowed the fifth-most points in the NFL this season. Oddsmakers have set a sky-high total in this matchup, which is a good sign for prop bettors looking to take a few OVERs.

I'm targeting Samuel as an anytime touchdown scorer in Week 10, as he should have a pretty big role with Evans out.

Best Deebo Samuel Sr. Prop Bet vs. Cowboys

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Deebo Samuel Sr. Anytime TD (+180)

Samuel is set to make his return to the lineup after missing three games in a row, and he’s going to step into a pretty major role with Evans sidelined.

The 49ers did add Keenan Allen at the trade deadline to bolster their receiver room, but he may not walk into a massive role since he’s only been with the team for a few days.

Deebo hasn’t been an every-down player for the 49ers this season – he’s played 56.9 percent of the snaps in his five games – yet he’s had a nose for the end zone.

Samuel has 16 catches and nine rush attempts in his five games, scoring three touchdowns through the air. I think he’ll return to a jack-of-all-trades role in Week 10, especially against a Dallas defense that is one of the worst in the league.

The Cowboys are 31st in EPA/Play and 28th in points allowed this season. With the total in this game all the way up at 55.5, Deebo is a great bet to score for a 49ers offense that is still not at full strength.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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