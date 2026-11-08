Is Deebo Samuel Sr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Raiders vs. 49ers in NFL Week 9)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. has not played since Week 5 due to a hamstring injury, and he's been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Samuel, Mike Evans and Christian Kirk all won't play in Week 9, leaving the 49ers with very few options are receiver.

Mike Evans (Achilles), Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Christian Kirk (knee) ruled out for Week 9. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 6, 2026

Samuel returned to San Francisco in the offseason, and he's been an important part of the team's offense when he's been able to take the field. The veteran wideout has played in 56.9 percent of San Francisco's snaps in his five games, catching 16 of his 20 targets for 206 yards and three scores.

He's also added nine carries for 78 yards on the ground.

Deebo was injured against Seattle in Week 5, and he's yet to return to practice even with the 49ers coming out of a Week 8 bye. His next chance to play will be in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Here's a look at my favorite prop for the 49ers with Samuel, Evans and Kirk all on the shelf.

Best 49ers Prop Bet vs. Raiders in NFL Week 9

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Christian McCaffrey 5+ Receptions (-183)

I’m going to take a shot on McCaffrey in the passing game against a Raiders defense that is 28th in the NFL in EPA/Pass and 30th in EPA/Play.

CMC has been targeted 17 times over his last two games, reeling in nine and six passes in those matchups. He’s clearly seen a bigger role as a receiver since Evans (Achilles) went down in the first half of the team’s Week 6 win over Washington.

The star running back is averaging six targets per game this season, but with Evans, Samuel and Christian Kirk all out on Sunday, the 49ers are running out of options for Brock Purdy through the air.

McCaffrey has always been an elite pass catcher, so I expect him to see a ton of looks against a Raiders defense that has been torched by several teams – including the New York Jets last week – in the 2026 season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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