Portland Trail Blazers All-Star forward Deni Avdija is back on the injury report ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Avdija is dealing with a foot injury that held him out of the second night of a back-to-back against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. He was questionable for that game as well, but the Blazers eventually ruled him out.

So far this season, Avdija has only missed one game.

Deni Avdija (foot) listed questionable for Thursday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) November 18, 2026

Portland is 13-4 when the star forward is in the lineup, and he's off to a monster start in the 2026-27 season, averaging 24.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from 3.

It's pretty clear that Avdija is the No. 1 option for the Blazers on offense, especially with Ja Morant currently sidelined with an injury. Avdija is averaging 15.8 shot attempts and 8.5 free-throw attempts per game in the 2026-27 season.

Oddsmakers have set Portland as 10.5-point road favorite in this matchup, which should signal that Avdija is trending towards playing. If he does, he's worth a look in the prop market against a terrible Milwaukee defense.

Best Deni Avdija Prop Bet vs. Bucks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Deni Avdija OVER 24.5 Points (-103)

This prop is set right around Avdija’s season average, and the Bucks (29th in defensive rating) have struggled to slow anyone down in the 2026-27 season.

Not only is Milwaukee 29th in defensive rating, but it’s allowing over 120 points per game (27th) through the first month of the season. Now, the Bucks have to face Avdija and the Blazers on the second night of a back-to-back after giving up 137 points in a loss to Miami on Wednesday.

In his first 13 games, Avdija has cleared 24.5 points just five times, but he’s done so in three games in a row. In addition to that, he’s finished with 24 or more points in eight games and at least 21 points in 11 games.

So, Avdija is going to hover around this number on Thursday night. He’s still taking over 15 shots per game and over eight free throws per night. That gives the one-time All-Star a really solid floor heading into this matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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