Is Denzel Boston Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Texans vs. Browns in NFL Week 10)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston is dealing with a toe injury ahead of Week 10 against the Houston Texans, and he was seen leaving the building in a walking boot on Friday.

Officially, Boston is listed as questionable for Week 10, and he's reportedly trending in the right direction to suit up against Houston.

Denzel Boston trending in right direction for Week 10. https://t.co/SukWsIzRlt — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 13, 2026

The rookie receiver has been a big part of the Cleveland offense this season, catching 32 of his 61 targets for 507 yards and three scores in nine games. Boston has played 90.5 percent of Cleveland's offensive snaps and he's coming off a six-catch, 98-yard day against New Orleans in Week 9.

If Boston is unable to go on Sunday, KC Concepcion, Jerry Jeudy and others would see an uptick in usage at receiver.

Still, it appears the rookie at least has a chance to play, and he said earlier in the week that he would be fine for Week 10.

Denzel Boston (toe) said he'll be fine for Week 10, via @TonyGrossi. https://t.co/z8Biqw5y2S — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 11, 2026

Even with Boston's status up in the air, he could be worth a look in the prop market with Deshaun Watson back under center for the Browns on Sunday.

Best Denzel Boston Prop Bet vs. Texans

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Denzel Boston OVER 44.5 Receiving Yards (-111)

This season, Boston is averaging over 56 receiving yards per game, yet oddsmakers have dropped his prop ahead of this matchup with Houston.

The Texans' defense entered the season as one of the top units in the league, but it ranks just 19th in the league in EPA/Pass. So, Boston, Concepcion and the Browns' receiver should be able to make some noise on Sunday.

Boston has five games with over 44.5 receiving yards this season, and he's coming off one of his best games of the year in the loss to New Orleans in Week 9. While the rookie has been a little inconsistent in 2026, he has at least seven targets in six of his nine games.

That should give him a strong enough floor to clear this line in Week 10.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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