Is Deshaun Watson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Texans vs. Browns in NFL Week 10)

The Cleveland Browns will get their starting quarterback back in action in Week 10 against the Houston Texans, as Deshaun Watson is off the injury report and set to start.

Watson (concussion) missed the team's Week 9 loss to the New Orleans Saints, though backup Shedeur Sanders played pretty decently in his place. Sanders helped get the Browns to overtime, where they lost on a two-point attempt. The second-year quarterback finished the day with 297 passing yards and two scores, carrying the ball for 28 yards on 10 attempts as well.

Still, Todd Monken named Watson the starter for Week 10, as the veteran has led the team to a 5-3 record in eight starts with five fourth quarter comeback wins.

In the 2026 season, Watson has completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 1,806 yards, seven scores and three interceptions. He's also carried the ball 51 times for 217 yards and a score. He's playing a revenge game against his former team -- Houston -- in Week 10.

Even with Watson back, oddsmakers aren't buying the 5-4 Browns in this matchup. They are 4.5-point underdogs at home in the latest odds at DraftKings, even though they have a better record than an underachieving Houston team so far in 2026.

Watson is looking to have a big game to keep the starting job, as it's possible the Browns could turn back to Sanders if things go south. Cleveland is still in the playoff picture in the AFC, but it has taken a step back with two straight losses to Pittsburgh and New Orleans.

The prop market projects Watson to threw for 207.5 passing yards while he's -273 to throw a touchdown and -123 to throw an interception.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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